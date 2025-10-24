Politics awkward donald trump Stephen miller

Stephen Miller told Donald Trump the US ‘was going to die without you’ and the whole internet curled up into a cringe ball of protection – 15 responses to die for

Saul Hutson. Updated October 24th, 2025

It’s not hard to get a job with Donald Trump. Just agree with everything he says and do anything he asks. Some people might find that to be too big of an ask. Some people would not be Stephen Miller.

In a grossly uncomfortable display of public fealty, Miller recently hijacked a press conference to openly state his gratitude to the President. Warning: Like many things involving Miller, it will make your skin crawl.

It’s never a good sign when your slimy allegiance to Trump is so over-the-top that it makes Pam Bondi and Kristi Noem squirm in their seats. And yet look at how happy it makes the President. He’s practically glowing (and not his normal orange-ish tint).

Miller definitely got a bonus check as soon as they walked out of that room.

A few Twitter users survived their encounter with this video long enough to post their thoughts.

