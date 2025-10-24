Stephen Miller told Donald Trump the US ‘was going to die without you’ and the whole internet curled up into a cringe ball of protection – 15 responses to die for

Politics awkward donald trump Stephen miller

It’s not hard to get a job with Donald Trump. Just agree with everything he says and do anything he asks. Some people might find that to be too big of an ask. Some people would not be Stephen Miller.

In a grossly uncomfortable display of public fealty, Miller recently hijacked a press conference to openly state his gratitude to the President. Warning: Like many things involving Miller, it will make your skin crawl.

Stephen Miller: “Let me just say Mr President that this country was going to die without you. This country was going to actually die without you … you alone saved it.” pic.twitter.com/9UW2s3jnVw — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 23, 2025

It’s never a good sign when your slimy allegiance to Trump is so over-the-top that it makes Pam Bondi and Kristi Noem squirm in their seats. And yet look at how happy it makes the President. He’s practically glowing (and not his normal orange-ish tint).

Miller definitely got a bonus check as soon as they walked out of that room.

A few Twitter users survived their encounter with this video long enough to post their thoughts.

1.

What fucking planet are we on??? — Dan Wood (@DanWoodDan) October 23, 2025

2.

“The fact that Germany yet lives … is thanks to him alone.”

—Joseph Goebbels on Hitler’s 56th birthday, ten days before Hitler shot himself in his bunker https://t.co/jcaWDSHeoY — Jim Stewartson, Antifascist ‍☠️ (@jimstewartson) October 23, 2025

3.

Stephen Miller better be careful. His nose is so brown he might end-up getting profiled and deported. https://t.co/0AcdX2OG5S — HOUmanitarian ™ (@HOUmanitarian) October 23, 2025

4.

These people are deranged. — Dr.VivianS (@DrVivianS) October 23, 2025

5.

Every cult has a moment like this when the flattery gets so wild you start wondering if they believe it. — Peter A Patriot (@PeterAPatriot) October 23, 2025

6.

The majority of Americans don’t believe that for a minute – those are just the words of a pathetic sycophant who would be nothing if not for Trump. — Jennifer Tammaro (@Jennanjack) October 23, 2025

7.

Can Stephen Miller actually tell us what trump has done that actually benefited the people of America? trump has only enriched himself and actually told his followers he didn’t care about them, he just wanted their votes. They didn’t believe him. He doesn’t govern, he sells… — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) October 23, 2025

8.