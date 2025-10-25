Trump has updated the official White House website to troll Democrats and it’s as wild and petty as you imagine

News donald trump US politics

Donald Trump has made it his mission to destroy as many American institutions as possible – and that includes the White House. This week, construction began on Trump’s $250m ballroom – but that seemed to necessitate knocking down some of the East Wing of the White House to make room.

The destruction of part of such a historical building has caused a big outcry – and in response, Trump’s team has updated the White House.gov website to justify the work.

While they were in there, Trump’s team also updated the White House’s historical ‘Major Events Timeline’ on the site.

And hooboy.

The White House has revamped its website to defend the destruction of the East Wing. And they've done it exactly the way you'd expect https://t.co/A7Bq2G0U3c pic.twitter.com/KVuTHXqlpg — Sam Stein (@samstein) October 23, 2025

The timeline – and this is real, we assure you – now includes mentions of events that are designed to troll Democrats.

Trump has turned the "about" section of the White House website into his own personal Snark sub Reddit pic.twitter.com/VNpSq0jvHO — TizzyEnt (@TizzyEnt) October 24, 2025

Mentions go out to Bill Clinton’s infamous liaison with Monica Lewinsky in the Oval Office in 1998 and Obama (dressed in Muslin garb from a different time in his life) hosting “members of the Muslim Brotherhood”.

Of course Joe Biden gets a roasting too, with pictures of the previous president welcoming trans people (one of whom is topless) to the White House and a mention of “cocaine discovered” in 2023, accompanied by a picture of Hunter Biden looking worse for wear in the bath.

Understandably, people had strong reactions, once they could get their heads around the fact this isn’t satire.

Instead of preserving history, Trump’s turning the White House into his personal Mar-a-Lago annex, complete with a scandal scapegoat section to hide the $300M ego-ballroom. — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) October 23, 2025

The photo the White House has used for its “Muslim Brotherhood Visit” timeline entry for 2012 is actually a photo of Obama from his 2006 visit to Kenya. So they couldn’t even limit themselves to crass immaturity, and had to resort to brazen dishonesty.https://t.co/WjIeq4IR0y https://t.co/GrwBLM9i1p — Loren Collins (@LorenCollins) October 23, 2025

Yo, what on earth is this nonsense? This is stuff that people used to be ashamed to post on obscure chat rooms. Now it's on the White House website? These people are sociopaths. Like, legitimately. Are we saying that half the country doesn't realize this? https://t.co/38aBLPugi9 — Is the slope slippery enough yet? (@bespoKENErd) October 23, 2025

I'm officially done with this country. We are hopeless. There is no hope. https://t.co/pHNpocZBXr — Toxie, House of Havok (@ToxieHavok) October 25, 2025

These people are incredibly sick. This is an official government website. https://t.co/yQLd9pm3Ty — Pam Fessler (@pamelafessler) October 23, 2025

It’s not even about norms and such. You just have to be a really dumb person to find this entertaining. Or if you’re smart you have some very deep personality flaws. https://t.co/uVe2WkM2xt — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) October 24, 2025

Far too many Americans have not yet reckoned with the terribly disturbing fact that our government is now being run like a drunken frat house. https://t.co/IbDioNNpgl — Jennifer Erin Valent (@JenniferEValent) October 23, 2025

The Trump White House is unhinged. Cannot believe this is real life on the official site. https://t.co/qoIqRU7nui pic.twitter.com/qCxVgY6xVt — Talia Goldberg (@TaliaGold) October 24, 2025

The official White House website is indistinguishable from a 4chan post at this point. pic.twitter.com/OAvUUshBHF — Oliver Alexander (@OAlexanderDK) October 23, 2025

First they demolished the East Wing, now they've built in sleaze to the official White House website to troll Democrats. pic.twitter.com/bsHk9nrUMk — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) October 25, 2025

I literally thought this was 4chan. It’s in fact the White House’s official website. This is very bad and not something a serious or culturally developed country does. pic.twitter.com/BlcETgzhIi — History Speaks (@History__Speaks) October 24, 2025

Amazing stuff. A country destroyed gradually and then suddenly. https://t.co/ZI7Mq7BMWe — Nikhil Pal Singh (@nikhil_palsingh) October 24, 2025

