Trump has updated the official White House website to troll Democrats and it’s as wild and petty as you imagine

Michael White. Updated October 25th, 2025

Donald Trump has made it his mission to destroy as many American institutions as possible – and that includes the White House. This week, construction began on Trump’s $250m ballroom – but that seemed to necessitate knocking down some of the East Wing of the White House to make room.

The destruction of part of such a historical building has caused a big outcry – and in response, Trump’s team has updated the White House.gov website to justify the work.

While they were in there, Trump’s team also updated the White House’s historical ‘Major Events Timeline’ on the site.

And hooboy.

The timeline – and this is real, we assure you – now includes mentions of events that are designed to troll Democrats.

Mentions go out to Bill Clinton’s infamous liaison with Monica Lewinsky in the Oval Office in 1998 and Obama (dressed in Muslin garb from a different time in his life) hosting “members of the Muslim Brotherhood”.

Of course Joe Biden gets a roasting too, with pictures of the previous president welcoming trans people (one of whom is topless) to the White House and a mention of “cocaine discovered” in 2023, accompanied by a picture of Hunter Biden looking worse for wear in the bath.

Understandably, people had strong reactions, once they could get their heads around the fact this isn’t satire.

