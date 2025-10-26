News puns Spice Girls

The sell line on this article about Emma Bunton may be the best the Guardian ever published

Poke Staff. Updated October 26th, 2025

Headlines might make people stop and look, but the sell line – or standfirst – underneath pads out the information a little more and gives them a reason to read on.

Back in 2018, writer Michael Moran spotted this award-deserving sell line on an article in the Guardian, and we think it still hasn’t been bettered.

Let’s look at that again –

Twitter users very much appreciated the hat-tip to the Spice Girls’ Who Do You Think You Are.

Journalist Sam Wolfson, or a nameless sub-editor – deserves recognition for his inspired line – a Punitzer Prize, perhaps.

Source Guardian Image Screengrab