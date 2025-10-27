A bigoted Little Englander trolled Welsh people for turning their back on Nigel Farage and was brutally owned into next week

Politics comebacks Reform UK Wales

The good people of Wales – specifically, Caerphilly Senedd – spoiled Nigel Farage’s party last week when Reform UK was beaten in the keenly-fought Welsh by election by Plaid Cymru.

Caerphilly Senedd By-Election Result: PLC: 47.4% (+19.0)

➡️ REF: 36.0% (+34.2)

LAB: 11.0% (-34.9)

CON: 2.0% (-15.3)

GRN: 1.5% (New)

LDM: 1.5% (-1.2)

GWL: 0.3% (New)

UKIP: 0.2% (New) Plaid Cymru GAIN from Labour.

Changes w/ 2021. — Election Maps UK (@ElectionMapsUK) October 24, 2025

We mention this again – again! – because of all the disappointed ‘patriots’ no-one was more disappointed than this specimen, who expressed their sorry in what we can only assume was entirely on-brand language (look away now if you’d rather avoid offence).

The people of Caerphilly are retards https://t.co/GcHG0LGlNZ — James Goddard (@JamesPGoddard90) October 24, 2025

And the only reason we mention that was because of all the fabulous replies which handed their backside to them on a plate.

1.

Reform have taken their humiliating defeat well then. https://t.co/JMXgm38v4c — Florence Lox (@floboflo) October 25, 2025

2.

“English nationalist complains that the people of Wales voted a Welsh Nationalist party” — Matt (@matthewjamesali) October 24, 2025

3.

Great vote winning strategy, keep it up — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) October 24, 2025

4.

Why the long face? pic.twitter.com/AcWxwSGMK8 — Welsh Fan Zone TV (@WelshFanZoneTV) October 24, 2025

5.

Nope, they are Welsh and they know that the country that has harmed Wales more than any for centuries is yours… now off you fuck — Dewi (@c64kmjhtg) October 24, 2025

6.

english nationalist shocked that a welsh nationalist party won the seat and calls them slurs. — Tom⚒ (@TomBolt0n) October 24, 2025

7.

Yeah you’re English. Your opinion is not valid — Omar (@OmarSayegh) October 24, 2025

8.

The people of Caerphilly are intelligent enough to vote tactically because the last thing they want is to be represented by Reform.

Hopefully, the rest of the UK will realise the same. — Lez Jordan (@boatlady) October 24, 2025

9.

The best response from Wales ever pic.twitter.com/JnWZiw4Gta — dave lawrence (@dave43law) October 26, 2025

And this was a particularly memorable exchange.

And you’re a convicted criminal, violent offender as well as a wanker. Give me the good people of Caerphilly any day. — Jaxon (@JaxonFisk) October 25, 2025

Violent? I’ve never been violent — James Goddard (@JamesPGoddard90) October 25, 2025

Unintentionally very funny, surely.

Bullshit. You were found guilty of Common Assault — Jaxon (@JaxonFisk) October 25, 2025

Common assault, was pushing a camera out of my face — James Goddard (@JamesPGoddard90) October 26, 2025

Well, that’s probably enough of this sort of thing now.

You and your wet dream fantasy Farage took us for “retards” and we sent you packing, fuck off and don’t come back !! — Sir Mike Bodman#FBPE (@bodman_mike) October 26, 2025

