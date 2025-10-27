Politics comebacks Reform UK Wales

A bigoted Little Englander trolled Welsh people for turning their back on Nigel Farage and was brutally owned into next week

Poke Reporter. Updated October 27th, 2025

The good people of Wales – specifically, Caerphilly Senedd – spoiled Nigel Farage’s party last week when Reform UK was beaten in the keenly-fought Welsh by election by Plaid Cymru.

We mention this again – again! – because of all the disappointed ‘patriots’ no-one was more disappointed than this specimen, who expressed their sorry in what we can only assume was entirely on-brand language (look away now if you’d rather avoid offence).

And the only reason we mention that was because of all the fabulous replies which handed their backside to them on a plate.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

And this was a particularly memorable exchange.

Unintentionally very funny, surely.

Well, that’s probably enough of this sort of thing now.

H/T @floboflo