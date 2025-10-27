Weird World christmas conspiracy theorists

A conspiracy theorist compained that Costa’s Christmas cups aren’t Christmassy enough, and people thought it was just crackers – 18 star takedowns

Poke Reporter. Updated October 27th, 2025

Over on Twitter, vaccine conspiracy theorist and purveyor of chemtrail nonsense Emma Rock has branched out into the ‘They’re coming for our Christmas traditions’ game with this scorching hot take on *checks notes* the level of Christmassiness of Costa’s disposable cups.

Let’s take a look.

emma rock @chatswithem I've noticed Costas Christmas coffee cups are getting less and less Christmassy? And that's a trend I'm seeing in general A friend of mine lived in Qatar and they weren't essentially allowed to celebrate Christmas but there were " winter markets" And that's what I am seeing in the U.K. Plus a picture of two Costa disposable cups with snowy scenes on them

Here’s a closer look at those ‘less Christmassy’ cups.

Eric Morecambe pulling a face that suggests he thinks somethng is a bit awkward

You can imagine how people reacted – but you don’t need to.

