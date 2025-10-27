A conspiracy theorist compained that Costa’s Christmas cups aren’t Christmassy enough, and people thought it was just crackers – 18 star takedowns

Weird World christmas conspiracy theorists

Over on Twitter, vaccine conspiracy theorist and purveyor of chemtrail nonsense Emma Rock has branched out into the ‘They’re coming for our Christmas traditions’ game with this scorching hot take on *checks notes* the level of Christmassiness of Costa’s disposable cups.

Let’s take a look.

Here’s a closer look at those ‘less Christmassy’ cups.

You can imagine how people reacted – but you don’t need to.

1.

The UK’s most prolific moaner has today found Costa’s Christmas coffee cups to moan about pic.twitter.com/V7t0ioT3NG — Ben Smith (@BSmithBenS) October 26, 2025

2.

How much more Christmassy do you want them? A dancing Jesus sipping a latte? — D (@Davidaag1991) October 26, 2025

3.

Emma must want Mariah Carey jumping out of the cup singing “all I want for Christmas is you” https://t.co/L6bTWpFpip — Gym Guy (@A_GymGuy) October 26, 2025

4.

Only 60 moaning days till Christmas — David Harrison (@ansumDave) October 26, 2025

5.

Not Christmassy enough?? Should have gone to specsavers — john Cox (@CoxJcox28) October 26, 2025

6.

Sweetie, we've only just started #PoppyOutrageSeason. Why are you shouting at Christmas coffee cups? — Kris Burill (@KBurill99168) October 26, 2025

7.

Isn't it a bit early for the "they're banning Christmas" brouhaha? We've not even had the poppy rage yet. — R.pert forrin despondent (@R007pert) October 26, 2025

8.

Doesn’t she know that the Costa cups are literally made out of vaccines and dehydrated chemtrails? — Angry Eile (@AngryExile) October 26, 2025

9.