‘What’s a secret from your field of work the general public probably doesn’t know?’ – 22 fascinating nuggets of information hidden from the rest of us

Once you’ve been doing it for a while, even the most interesting of jobs becomes a bit pedestrian and you forget that it might still be intriguing to people outside of your industry. Even astronomers must be bored by interstellar nebulas after a while.

However, once we start thinking about our jobs, we can come up with all sorts of fascinating facts to share with other people. They’ve been chatting about this on the AskReddit page after user Ok-Fox-2946 asked:

What’s a secret from your field of work the general public probably doesn’t know?

And lots of people came up with tidbits of information that you’ll really want to know, like these…

1.

‘If you’re going to college, apply for all the college scholarships. Even if you don’t qualify. Sometimes you’ll be the only one who applied and you’ll get it due to that.’

–Greeneyed_Wit

2.

‘Sometimes we do have it in the back. Your attitude makes it disappear.’

–pinkprimeapple

3.

‘Many PhD scientists are both the smartest and dumbest people you’ll ever meet. Can spend their life researching the inner workings of life but can’t troubleshoot themselves out of a wet paper bag.’

–Wankeritis

4.

”The Cloud’ isn’t some mystical realm. It’s just other people’s computers in other people’s data centres that you rent space on.’

–Lachiexyz

5.

‘The majority of emergency calls are not emergencies. People call for amazingly stupid reasons. What time is it? You better get salt and gravel on that icy road, my taxes pay your salary! And the calls demanding an officer be sent out for minor neighbourhood disputes? Constant.’

–MissHibernia

6.

‘Have you ever got pissed on a webpage or mobile app when something isn’t working and clicked a bunch of times in a row? This is called a ‘rage tap’ and while it won’t fix your issue, most apps/websites have analytics systems that detect this and will report it which helps developers discover that there is something wrong with that page.’

–V1Nut

7.

‘When we are working on a movie or a TV show that is bad, we know it. You always know when you’re shooting something bad. It’s hard to tell when something will be good or even great, but when it’s bad, it’s as obvious as you think it would be.

Which means there’s a little bit of sympathy for all of you that will have to pay to watch it later, because we at least got paid while having to suffer through making it. You have to pay to watch it. Apologies in advance and afterward. It’s not like we can stand up and tell the Director and/or Producer to stop and spend this money on something better.’

–geeseherder0

8.

‘Same with live performance, only possibly more disheartening. Ever realised that the production you’re working on is actively contributing to the death of an art form? Ballet and opera are the worst culprits.’

–juniper4774

9.

‘The blender is never broken, we just hate making frozen drinks.

-Bartender’

–imisscarbz

10.

‘20% of the people do 80% of the work.’

–boing757

11.

‘Librarian/archivist: sometimes we do throw away books (it’s called ‘weeding’, and we do it to make room for more; why keep four copies of a 2004 James Patterson novel no one’s checked out in the last five years when you could fit four brand new books in their place?).’

–pretty-as-a-pic