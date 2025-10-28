Politics nyc mayor Zohran Mamdani

A woman posted an innocent selfie declaring her vote for the NYC mayoral candidate and the avalanche of unhinged Maga replies is a terrifying snapshot of America right now

Saul Hutson. Updated October 28th, 2025

Today’s social (media) experiment gone wrong comes to us courtesy of the New York City Mayoral race.

It starts with the Twitter account @Baileymoon15. She Tweets all sorts of funny stuff about pop culture and New York City and food and politics. That last one there is the problem (apparently).

Recently, Moon shared that she voted early for NYC Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani. It was in response to someone else who had Tweeted against such an idea. Here’s the post (and the original post it was responding to).

Seems innocuous enough. There are a couple of candidates. She picked one she agrees with. She voted for that one. And she shared that she voted for that one.

And that’s when the Magas lost their shit. Here’s just a small sample of the overwhelmingly angry, and racist, replies she generated with a … smiling selfie?

And to top them all off, there’s this batshit insane, clearly-AI-generated, pompous attempt at a takedown:

Article Pages: 1 2