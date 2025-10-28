A woman posted an innocent selfie declaring her vote for the NYC mayoral candidate and the avalanche of unhinged Maga replies is a terrifying snapshot of America right now

Politics nyc mayor Zohran Mamdani

Today’s social (media) experiment gone wrong comes to us courtesy of the New York City Mayoral race.

It starts with the Twitter account @Baileymoon15. She Tweets all sorts of funny stuff about pop culture and New York City and food and politics. That last one there is the problem (apparently).

Recently, Moon shared that she voted early for NYC Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani. It was in response to someone else who had Tweeted against such an idea. Here’s the post (and the original post it was responding to).

Seems innocuous enough. There are a couple of candidates. She picked one she agrees with. She voted for that one. And she shared that she voted for that one.

And that’s when the Magas lost their shit. Here’s just a small sample of the overwhelmingly angry, and racist, replies she generated with a … smiling selfie?

Have fun with the intifada — Warren Redlich – Chasing Dreams (@WR4NYGov) October 27, 2025

Bless your heart. I hope you enjoy wearing a burka. — SavedGirl64 (@Girl64Saved) October 28, 2025

Get ready to wear a hijab soon — Emerald Apple (@AI_EmeraldApple) October 26, 2025

Let’s see if you’re smiling in 6 months — Joseph Jaffe – Professional EOS Implementer (@jaffejuice) October 28, 2025

Just another example in a million of women voting for the problems they complain about — The Occasian (@theoccasian) October 28, 2025

Shows there’s nothing behind that pretty face. — MikeTronix (no DMs, RTs not endorsements) (@MikeTronix) October 28, 2025

Rich white girls love communism. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) October 27, 2025

I title this piece: “The 19th Amendment was a mistake” https://t.co/TjNulrdJvG — The Redheaded Candace / Rebecka Jones (@TRHLofficial) October 27, 2025

And to top them all off, there’s this batshit insane, clearly-AI-generated, pompous attempt at a takedown: