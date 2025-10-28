Politics donald trump fail supreme court

Donald Trump told American troops in Japan he’s never liked ‘good looking people’ and they didn’t know how to react but Twitter sure did – 17 beautiful comebacks

Saul Hutson. Updated October 28th, 2025

The brain rot is spreading overseas, people.

In a recent speech to American troops in Japan, Donald Trump was focused on what really matters to Americans and citizens abroad. Right at the top of the list: the hotties.

Here is the President dropping some thoughts on what appears to be the connection between attractive people and the Supreme Court. See if you can follow along.

Totally coherent right? The awkward laughter and confused silence this statement is met with would send most public speakers into a shame spiral and permanent, self-inflicted exile. But since this was Donald Trump, he just kept on talking. Then he got onto his plane and talked some more.

He may never stop flooding our screens with nonsense. The internet pleaded for him to please just shut the hell up for once.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2