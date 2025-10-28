Donald Trump told American troops in Japan he’s never liked ‘good looking people’ and they didn’t know how to react but Twitter sure did – 17 beautiful comebacks

Politics donald trump fail supreme court

The brain rot is spreading overseas, people.

In a recent speech to American troops in Japan, Donald Trump was focused on what really matters to Americans and citizens abroad. Right at the top of the list: the hotties.

Here is the President dropping some thoughts on what appears to be the connection between attractive people and the Supreme Court. See if you can follow along.

Trump to troops in Japan: “I don’t like good looking people. I never liked good looking people. I’ll be honest with you. I’ve never admitted that before. But see I’m allowed to — we won at the Supreme Court a thing based on merit. You know about that, right?” pic.twitter.com/GSFjFiAQPe — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 28, 2025

Totally coherent right? The awkward laughter and confused silence this statement is met with would send most public speakers into a shame spiral and permanent, self-inflicted exile. But since this was Donald Trump, he just kept on talking. Then he got onto his plane and talked some more.

He may never stop flooding our screens with nonsense. The internet pleaded for him to please just shut the hell up for once.

1.

Trump’s dementia is making him blurt out random opinions, such as *checks notes* not liking good-looking people. — Arbiter of Cool✌ (@ArbiterofCool) October 28, 2025

2.

So.. He’s kept the secret that he prefers unattractive people. Yet, he’s now telling it for the 1st time, because he’s allowed to. All due to winning in the Supreme Court based on merit. WTAF does one have to do with the other? I bet you maga members can’t explain this one.. — Larone (@Larone1of4) October 28, 2025

3.

Oh, we know! There’s an entire club of current and former male leaders he openly despises for being good looking: Trudeau, Macron, Newsom, Obama, Wes Moore. — Aurora Dawn (@AuroraO83) October 28, 2025

4.

We have normalized insanity from the presidential podium for this one man for some inexplicable reason https://t.co/OPjZkxB54G — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) October 28, 2025

5.

6.

Incoherent nursing home babble or as MAGA calls it the “weave”. — Alternative Facts Checker (@JediRyan2) October 28, 2025

7.

Narcissistic don’t like good looking people, it’s true. They get jealous and feel threatened by them. His dementia is truth telling today — Sarah V (@VonSarah30032) October 28, 2025

8.