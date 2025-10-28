Ever wondered what newsreaders are typing as the credits roll? Wonder no more
Over on BBC Points West, back in 2023, which covers the Bristol and the surrounding areas, presenter Pam Caulfield gave away a newsreader secret – namely, what they’re typing after they say goodbye.
*Fake typing activated* pic.twitter.com/O1ehdRcE7G
— BBC West (@BBCBristol) October 22, 2023
That’s right – they’re typing nothing, and we’d never have known if it weren’t for that wide swing from the camera.
TV reviewer Scott Bryan spotted the gaffe and shared it to a wider audience.
Wonder what she’s writing, there pic.twitter.com/hoHLnMnaMJ
— Scott Bryan (@scottygb) October 22, 2023
Tweeters loved the clip, and had a few comments to add.
1.
When I was double heading “what do we say?” “Just go blah blah blah and smile some lip reader is always watching” https://t.co/jHMivCdGQt
— David Gregory-Kumar (@DrDavidGK) October 22, 2023
2.
Everybody pretending to work at 4pm on a Friday. https://t.co/BWfMaz9ity
— Sadhbh O'Shea (@SadhbhOS) October 23, 2023
3.
Rare footage of an owner of a stan account as they type "hfjgjdjfkskdjdjsshsjs" instead of "haha" https://t.co/BzDxDDe9uL
— Rob (@rob_heighton) October 22, 2023
4.
Howling https://t.co/DJv519GOR6
— TheRag (@LeithLemon) October 22, 2023
5.
Efficiencies at BBC regional news means weekend presenters now have to play the closing title music as well as read the bulletin… https://t.co/Az0s9AlLVV
— Marc Webber (@marcwebber) October 22, 2023
6.
This is hilarious https://t.co/MUeCRh8bcO
— Scott Barber (@thescottbarber) October 23, 2023
Massive respect to Pam for being a very good sport.
I can also do fake piano playing… pic.twitter.com/vjuaAWweph
— Pam Caulfield (@PamCaulfield) October 21, 2023
Source BBC West Image Screengrab