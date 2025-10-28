Ever wondered what newsreaders are typing as the credits roll? Wonder no more

Entertainment Newsreaders

Poke Staff. Updated October 28th, 2025

Over on BBC Points West, back in 2023, which covers the Bristol and the surrounding areas, presenter Pam Caulfield gave away a newsreader secret – namely, what they’re typing after they say goodbye.

That’s right – they’re typing nothing, and we’d never have known if it weren’t for that wide swing from the camera.

TV reviewer Scott Bryan spotted the gaffe and shared it to a wider audience.

Tweeters loved the clip, and had a few comments to add.

Massive respect to Pam for being a very good sport.

