Parody MP Sir Michael Take posted a hilariously arse-kissing defence of Michelle Mone – and she only went and retweeted it! 17 priceless facepalms

In case it has escaped your attention, Lady Michelle Mone has bought herself a £10 million apartment on what is known as ‘Billionaire Island’ in Florida.

Michelle Mone and her husband Doug Barrowman have bought a £10 million home on America’s 'billionaire island' https://t.co/bLBWJraHm9 — The National (@ScotNational) October 27, 2025

We mention it only because Mone is connected to a company called PPE Medpro – partially owned by her husband – which was recently ordered to repay £122 million after providing substandard PPE to the UK government.

Since that company has declared bankruptcy, it looks as though the repayment won’t happen, and a lot of people have strong suspicions about where the money has gone.

Good to know that being ordered to repay £122m for providing dodgy PPE hasn't prevented Michelle Mone from buying a swanky £10m property in Florida. pic.twitter.com/beWKnoB3Pi — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) October 27, 2025

Michelle Mone got a private jet, a superyacht and a £10m luxury home in Florida on the NHS. Most of us can't even get a GP appointment. — David__Osland (@David__Osland) October 27, 2025

Christ. This couple have no shame

M'Lady Michelle Mone & her husband Doug Barrowman have purchased a £10m home on America’s billionaire island.

Neighbours include Amazon's Jeff Bezos.

PPE Medpro still owe taxpayers £122 million.

A bloody disgrace #BBCBreakfast #r4today pic.twitter.com/k807PTZHOY — Alethea Bernard (@Tush27J) October 27, 2025

The brilliant political parody Sir Michael Take – presumably known to his imaginary friends as Mickey – showered Mone in hilariously sarcastic praise.

Why is it people in this country HATE beautiful and successful people?

The vicious flak & hate mail Michelle Mone & her husband are receiving is totally uncalled for and motivated by envy and jealousy.

Let’s celebrate their success instead of attacking them all the time!

pic.twitter.com/Im5gS9w5Zw — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) October 27, 2025

To put the cherry on the cake, she clearly thought it was a real defence – and reposted it. Brains, as well as integrity.

It has to be up there with one of Sir Michael’s finest Twitter achievements, so he proudly shared the news.

It truly is an honour that Michelle Mone has retweeted my post about her and her wonderful husband.

This bright, intelligent woman stands defiant. You have to admire her judgment and bravery. pic.twitter.com/UNGbGESsSm — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) October 27, 2025

There wasn’t an overwhelming amount of sympathy for the absentee peer.

Congratulations Michael. You're an entrepreneur now. — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) October 27, 2025

Michelle Mone is taking the Mick. She actually RT'd this. pic.twitter.com/niH1McC2NB — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) October 27, 2025

Oh God she actually did. https://t.co/vG5wojw2x8 — Brendan May (@bmay) October 27, 2025

Michelle Mone resorts to RTing Parody Accounts to defend herself. Desperate indeed. pic.twitter.com/HgpjjkXfgC — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) October 27, 2025

Superb work Sir Michael Trolling at the absolute spiffing pinnacle of absurdity today She bought it hook line and sinker Celebrate with a Sherry later. You deserve one — Patcuk01 (@Cruise_Travel63) October 27, 2025

Now, who would have thought that she would be as daft as a brush? — OutsiderSue (@SusanFairweathe) October 27, 2025

