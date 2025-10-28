Social Media Michelle Mone satire

Parody MP Sir Michael Take posted a hilariously arse-kissing defence of Michelle Mone – and she only went and retweeted it! 17 priceless facepalms

In case it has escaped your attention, Lady Michelle Mone has bought herself a £10 million apartment on what is known as ‘Billionaire Island’ in Florida.

We mention it only because Mone is connected to a company called PPE Medpro – partially owned by her husband – which was recently ordered to repay £122 million after providing substandard PPE to the UK government.

Since that company has declared bankruptcy, it looks as though the repayment won’t happen, and a lot of people have strong suspicions about where the money has gone.

The brilliant political parody Sir Michael Take – presumably known to his imaginary friends as Mickey – showered Mone in hilariously sarcastic praise.

To put the cherry on the cake, she clearly thought it was a real defence – and reposted it. Brains, as well as integrity.

It has to be up there with one of Sir Michael’s finest Twitter achievements, so he proudly shared the news.

There wasn’t an overwhelming amount of sympathy for the absentee peer.

