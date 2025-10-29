25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week

Social Media Bluesky

Welcome to the Poke’s round-up of funny stuff from the past week on Bluesky. It is big. It is clever. And, in our experience, it goes very well with a cup of whatever does you good.

If you find someone new you like, give them a follow.

1.

The reform party nativity scene. No unmarried mothers. No Middle Eastern people. No refugees. No people seeking emergency accommodation. And not a wise fvcking man in sight… [image or embed] — Dee Lomas (@deelomas.bsky.social) October 26, 2025 at 4:17 PM

2.

Nobody: Absolutely nobody: Me: In Top Gun: Maverick, Goose's son should've been played by Ryan Gosling — FᎪᎢ ᏩᎪNᎠᎪᏞF (@sofarrsogud.bsky.social) October 27, 2025 at 11:59 AM

3.

4.

me: it’s important people realise it was never a thing that muppet movie adaptations only feature one human. they feature many humans. executioner: those were your last words!? — Tom Neenan (@tpneenan.bsky.social) October 27, 2025 at 10:04 AM

5.

if you’ve never seen Interview with the Vampire, it ends with the vampire being told he’s made it through to a second interview — Toby Earle (@tobyontv.bsky.social) October 24, 2025 at 9:36 PM

6.

7.

Boxers sometimes seem so confused and annoyed when the other fella punches them. What did you think was going to happen, champ? He's been talking about doing this for weeks. He's put his special punching gloves on for it. — Steven (with a PH) (@sjksalisbury.bsky.social) October 22, 2025 at 9:01 AM

8.

Always thought my parents killed animals on the table in the back garden because they told us how much they sacrificed for us. I'd only ever heard that word in the context of the biblical story of Isaac. It turns out they didn't join the tennis club. — fesshole (@fesshole.bsky.social) October 26, 2025 at 1:20 PM

9.

I bet Harvard is pretty pissed it doesn’t have a comma named after it. — Stace Fiction (@girlawhirl.bsky.social) October 27, 2025 at 12:28 PM

10.

Bless me father for I have modified a verb using a comparative adjective on the Internet — captcha (@dopeshow.bsky.social) October 22, 2025 at 9:34 PM

11.

life really is all about perspective instead of thinking “i’m stuck in a sewer drain ” say “i’m going to meet a fireman “ — mr potato (@tweetpotato314.bsky.social) October 27, 2025 at 6:24 PM

12.