Reports of a crash involving a truck carrying herpes-infected monkeys caused an outbreak of sick burns – 17 top bananas

Social Media monkeys

The latest season of the crazy reality show that is the US of A has taken a turn and a half with some news straight out of a dystopian blockbuster.

BREAKING: Truck hauling monkeys infected with hepatitis C, herpes and COVID overturns on highway in Mississippi — one monkey on loose – reports pic.twitter.com/9waFiDyxaq — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 28, 2025

All but one of the monkeys have been found and destroyed, and Tulane University clarified that they were not infected with any diseases – but it was too late to stop the rumour spreading.

The story is sad and shocking, of course, but it’s also basically the set up to a lot of jokes. Here’s how Twitter responded.

1.

Quick someone overturn a truck full of typewriters https://t.co/PmS5JxRlex — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) October 28, 2025

2.

We just need 11 more monkeys, Brad Pitt & Bruce Willis and we’ve got ourselves a movie https://t.co/MMBO7pjbkB — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) October 28, 2025

3.

Trump's Golden Age. Monkeys with herpes & Covid on the loose. Government shutdown. Americans starving Farms crumbling Economy crashing The Trump family making billions https://t.co/w4sI40X3Qq — Cuckturd (@CattardSlim) October 28, 2025

4.

*looks directly at camera* https://t.co/HReMUD4wqs — Myk is Evolving, Stand By (@mykola) October 28, 2025

5.

Can we stop letting @StephenKing write the real world please. — Coach House Chambers (@HouseChambers) October 29, 2025

6.

I need an update on this aggressive monkey and the immediate area before 28 Days. https://t.co/yPgza3l0rf — Dr. Lös Real ID (Ali’s Version) (@LosRealAli) October 29, 2025

7.

A once in a lifetime headline https://t.co/ofl6A5P811 — Dli O’Doir (@dli_odoir) October 28, 2025

8.

9.