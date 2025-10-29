Reports of a crash involving a truck carrying herpes-infected monkeys caused an outbreak of sick burns – 17 top bananas
The latest season of the crazy reality show that is the US of A has taken a turn and a half with some news straight out of a dystopian blockbuster.
BREAKING: Truck hauling monkeys infected with hepatitis C, herpes and COVID overturns on highway in Mississippi — one monkey on loose – reports pic.twitter.com/9waFiDyxaq
All but one of the monkeys have been found and destroyed, and Tulane University clarified that they were not infected with any diseases – but it was too late to stop the rumour spreading.
The story is sad and shocking, of course, but it’s also basically the set up to a lot of jokes. Here’s how Twitter responded.
Quick someone overturn a truck full of typewriters https://t.co/PmS5JxRlex
We just need 11 more monkeys, Brad Pitt & Bruce Willis and we’ve got ourselves a movie https://t.co/MMBO7pjbkB
Trump's Golden Age.
Monkeys with herpes & Covid on the loose.
Government shutdown.
Americans starving
Farms crumbling
Economy crashing
The Trump family making billions https://t.co/w4sI40X3Qq
*looks directly at camera* https://t.co/HReMUD4wqs
Can we stop letting @StephenKing write the real world please.
I need an update on this aggressive monkey and the immediate area before 28 Days. https://t.co/yPgza3l0rf
A once in a lifetime headline https://t.co/ofl6A5P811
https://t.co/6Dizr1TafO pic.twitter.com/vxvKULDly1
All my apes, gone. https://t.co/68eqYSYoKZ
