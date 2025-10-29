Politics Karoline Leavitt

Karoline Leavitt embarrasses herself, the White House, and the whole country, by hurling crude schoolyard insult at Tim Walz on Twitter

Saul Hutson. Updated October 29th, 2025

Karoline Leavitt is traveling with Donald Trump as he embarrasses both himself and America overseas this week, which means she can’t scream at reporters and straw men arguments from a podium. Seems she still needs her fix, though, because she recently lashed out at Governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, on Twitter and boy, was it a doozy.

Walz had the audacity to claim that President Trump cares more about his ballroom at the White House than anything else going on in the U.S. right now. Where’d he get such an idea? Maybe because Leavitt herself said it was Trump’s main priority. Or that the President has figured out how to get north of $250 million towards the renovation project. And that all of this is going on during a government shutdown.

Either way, Leavitt was pissed. So she responded (like a schoolyard bully).

America should be proud that such professional conduct represents the land of the free and the home of the brave.

Sigh.

Here’s how this went over online. (Hint: not well.)

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2