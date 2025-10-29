Karoline Leavitt embarrasses herself, the White House, and the whole country, by hurling crude schoolyard insult at Tim Walz on Twitter

Politics Karoline Leavitt

Karoline Leavitt is traveling with Donald Trump as he embarrasses both himself and America overseas this week, which means she can’t scream at reporters and straw men arguments from a podium. Seems she still needs her fix, though, because she recently lashed out at Governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, on Twitter and boy, was it a doozy.

Walz had the audacity to claim that President Trump cares more about his ballroom at the White House than anything else going on in the U.S. right now. Where’d he get such an idea? Maybe because Leavitt herself said it was Trump’s main priority. Or that the President has figured out how to get north of $250 million towards the renovation project. And that all of this is going on during a government shutdown.

Either way, Leavitt was pissed. So she responded (like a schoolyard bully).

America should be proud that such professional conduct represents the land of the free and the home of the brave.

Sigh.

Here’s how this went over online. (Hint: not well.)

Karoline: you hold a taxpayer-funded position representing the White House.

Using your platform to sling insults isn’t strength—it’s immaturity.

History (and your own child) will remember how you used your voice. — Amber Speaks Up (@AmberWoods100) October 28, 2025

Imagine being a woman and making fun of a governor for making sure young girls have access to period products at school….. — Rebekah Jones (@GeoRebekah) October 28, 2025

Your Christianity is short one Jesus. https://t.co/bJnKMkpl80 — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) October 28, 2025

Fun fact, the nickname “Tampon Tim” comes from the fact that he made sure teens who needed sanitary products in school had them. That’s how much Trump Republicans hate our kids. https://t.co/7xzT2MaN8l — Tom Brennan (@Brennanator) October 28, 2025

We have a press secretary in the WH who is just a straight up embarrassment. — Karly Kingsley (@karlykingsley) October 28, 2025

Name calling from the presidentscabinet. Fucking embarrassing. The country is run by 5 year olds. — Chaz Arancini (@ChazAnancini) October 28, 2025

Classy — Sandi Bachom (@sandibachom) October 28, 2025

