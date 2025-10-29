Maga cultist Nancy Mace went from voting for same-sex marriage to posting ‘It’s Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve’ – 19 biblical takedowns

US LGBTQ+ Nancy mace

In 2015, a Kentucky county clerk named Kim Davis refused to issue marriage licenses to a same-sex couple. She was found to be in contempt of court and temporarily held in custody. Now, ten years later and in a very different political climate, she has asked the US Supreme Court to overturn the law allowing same-sex marriage.

Supreme Court sets date to consider same-sex marriage challenge: What it means and what happens next https://t.co/2h1mptAtKp — PinkNews (@PinkNews) October 27, 2025

In what is unlikely to be a complete coincidence, South Carolina congresswoman Nancy Mace, who pushed to ban trans staff from the women’s toilets in the Capitol, posted this old homophobic chestnut.

Surprisingly, she didn’t always hold these views – and the culture war guff is a fairly recent development.

Could it, perhaps, be anything to do with this?

Nancy Mace is now running for governor of SC. pic.twitter.com/hnr8yN7WdG — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 4, 2025

Anyway – people weren’t slow to point out the hypocrisy.

1.

BREAKING: Nancy Mace has come out AGAINST Gay Marriage. pic.twitter.com/YHCQDZ6eS7 — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) October 28, 2025

2.

3.

4.

gosh who could've guessed this was their next target https://t.co/0JN0ka7K71 — taylor ️ (@turnintoabat) October 28, 2025

5.

That's because she can't answer real questions, such as, why did Trump demolish the White House, why did Trump give Argentina $10 billion while cutting USA food prograns, or why is ICE wearing mask to do official business of the USA? — Forrest Dweller (@northstar_wind) October 28, 2025

6.

It’s socially advantageous to be openly homophobic again then https://t.co/fSDiR7kRUh pic.twitter.com/bUexIRt5xr — Fiona Small (@FionaSmall) October 28, 2025

7.

Shes always gone with whatever way the wind blows her. No actual principles pic.twitter.com/TPjm1Ff2WB — Mr. C (@CCovey15) October 28, 2025

8.

Nancy Mace voted for the Respect for Marriage Act. She told me in her office that she was "pro-baby, pro-gun, pro-pot, pro-gay." https://t.co/cTAw4PF4cr pic.twitter.com/fZpy0ttoqg — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) October 28, 2025

9.

10.