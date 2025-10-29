US LGBTQ+ Nancy mace

Maga cultist Nancy Mace went from voting for same-sex marriage to posting ‘It’s Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve’ – 19 biblical takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 29th, 2025

In 2015, a Kentucky county clerk named Kim Davis refused to issue marriage licenses to a same-sex couple. She was found to be in contempt of court and temporarily held in custody. Now, ten years later and in a very different political climate, she has asked the US Supreme Court to overturn the law allowing same-sex marriage.

In what is unlikely to be a complete coincidence, South Carolina congresswoman Nancy Mace, who pushed to ban trans staff from the women’s toilets in the Capitol, posted this old homophobic chestnut.

Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve.

Surprisingly, she didn’t always hold these views – and the culture war guff is a fairly recent development.

We just passed the Respect for Marriage Act out of the House. I’m a big fan of marriage, having done it a few times. And If gay couples want to be as happily or miserably married as straight couples, more power to them. Trust me on this.

Could it, perhaps, be anything to do with this?

Anyway – people weren’t slow to point out the hypocrisy.

