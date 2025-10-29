Entertainment daily show donald trump Japan

The Daily Show put a Crufts-style dog show commentary over Trump’s unhinged Japanese walkabout and it’s properly Best In Show

John Plunkett. Updated October 29th, 2025

You’ll probably already know about Donald Trump’s most Japanese walkabout where despite the best efforts of the country’s PM he didn’t seem to know where to go or what to do (apart from that, he nailed it).

Well we mention it again – surely for the last time, we hear you cry – after the good people of the Daily Show put a dog show commentary over the top of it, and when we say it was very funny indeed, that is no exaggeration.

If you spend a better 60 seconds today then we want to see it (keep it clean, people).

And here are just a few of the comments it prompted.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Peter Purves (younger readers – we know you’re out there – look it up) would be proud.

Follow @TheDailyShow here!

READ MORE

An LBC listener defended Sarah Pochin’s ‘racist’ comments so James O’Brien hit the ‘history button’ on them and it was a simply spectacular own

Source @TheDailyShow