The Daily Show put a Crufts-style dog show commentary over Trump’s unhinged Japanese walkabout and it’s properly Best In Show

You’ll probably already know about Donald Trump’s most Japanese walkabout where despite the best efforts of the country’s PM he didn’t seem to know where to go or what to do (apart from that, he nailed it).

Well we mention it again – surely for the last time, we hear you cry – after the good people of the Daily Show put a dog show commentary over the top of it, and when we say it was very funny indeed, that is no exaggeration.

Donald Trump: Best in Show pic.twitter.com/loe7zLNfpH — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 28, 2025

If you spend a better 60 seconds today then we want to see it (keep it clean, people).

And here are just a few of the comments it prompted.

Yeah, The Daily Show is absolutely cooking Trump with this one. They turned his military parade moment into a dog show parody, calling him “lively, aggressive, and incredibly horny.” Peak satire. Trump’s ego just got treated like a Westminster contestant. pic.twitter.com/drnUCdEV3b — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) October 29, 2025

I have to do this with my Roomba when it loses the plot — SnarkPAC (@SnarkPAC) October 29, 2025

HAHAHAHAHAHAH!!!! Never saw the whole video before. Who the hell is he saluting? When the camera pans away there is no one there. — The “G” in GOP stands for Grifting (@but_abta) October 29, 2025

Oh my God, this is brilliant https://t.co/4BoVTAR9Wh — Salim Yaqub (@salimyaqub63) October 29, 2025

Was thinking dog show too…. Or when he was stalking Hillary from behind during debate… pic.twitter.com/yURWiR2iiW — George Glass jan’s boyfriend…. (@GeorgeG49658244) October 29, 2025

How cute, they trained it to salute. https://t.co/7GjKjHSLqs — Will (@WillIam87uk) October 29, 2025

‘Lively aggressive and incredibly horny…’

The writers at the Daily Show are outstanding when it comes to current affairs comedy — Per-Ola (@poselander) October 29, 2025

Peter Purves (younger readers – we know you’re out there – look it up) would be proud.

