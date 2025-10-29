The White House’s ‘rapid response’ account rudely accused critics of selectively editing Trump’s unfortunate Japanese walkabout and it blew up spectacularly in their face

US donald trump Japan magas

You will probably already have seen that video of Donald Trump having to be guided around by the Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi, apparently having no idea of where he was supposed to go (and very possible where he was).

Trump being guided through a room by the Japanese PM pic.twitter.com/Z1aY5w8Cza — Acyn (@Acyn) October 28, 2025

And we mention it again – again! – because this ultra Maga account with no end of followers

Why didn't you share the full video, dumbass?pic.twitter.com/HDFazCabPt https://t.co/pDCTx9mUqr — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 28, 2025

And we’re glad they did, because hard to believe we know, but it gets even better (worse).

Oh so he gets lost THREE TIMES in the FULL video. Thanks, dumbass! https://t.co/sonwBssItb — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) October 28, 2025

The full video is even worse. Thanks for sharing. Next, can you publicly share the results of Trump’s MRI? And the doctor’s explanation for why he needed to undergo an MRI just months after his annual checkup? — Brett Meiselas (@BMeiselas) October 28, 2025

These snowflakes spent 4 years deceptively clipping and editing Biden with 10-30 second clips, but when you show a very fair and accurate representation of their Cult Leader in action they cry like babies. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 28, 2025

All the full video does is make him look worse. You should have thanked them for only sharing a small part! — Angela Ryan-Duncan ~ Gonna Need A Bigger Hague (@brookelynn74) October 28, 2025

Full video makes him look like a dementia patient being guided around by an RN https://t.co/OCBqGBmfTk — rose ️‍⚧️ (@mrosetf) October 28, 2025

I don't know guys. The full video makes it look worse. And not sure who Trump is saluting. — mcbc (@mcbc) October 28, 2025

I read a comment on Instagram regarding this video: “we had a Rumba like this. We returned it.” I wish I could take credit for it! — Evie CG (@cg_evie) October 28, 2025

Leading him around like a dog at a dog show. — Lauri (@Hey_Lauri) October 28, 2025

Thanks for sharing the full video, dumbass! It’s soooooo much better. I really mean that! https://t.co/Kai6hoLGhe pic.twitter.com/bx1S7SLgXy — Keith Richards (@5280Keith) October 29, 2025

The next generation of voters may never know a time when The White House didn't regularly call Americans dumbasses. https://t.co/sduB13lucz — TrumpFile.org (@TrumpFile) October 28, 2025

The full video is worse. — TrumpFile.org (@TrumpFile) October 28, 2025

