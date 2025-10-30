Life comebacks Jobs sexism

A sexist bigot took issue with the United Nations’s suggestion that ‘any job is a woman’s job’ and was magnificently owned

John Plunkett. Updated October 30th, 2025

It all began when the United Nations – United Nations Women, to be precise – posted a declaration on Twitter that any job is a women’s job.

And such a self-evident suggestion surely prompted a wave of appreciation and universal good vibes, right? Only kidding!

No, it prompted a whole bunch of sexist bigots to crawl out of the woodwork with replies like this.

And even worse, this (look away now if this sort of thing is likely to especially irritate).

Stay classy, @isfjcutebear.

And the one that particularly caught people’s attention was this one, from ‘featured on Fox News psychologist’ @JoshFerme.

And we’re glad he did, in a way, because it prompted the most magnificent of comeabacks.

Now that really struck oil.

With a tiresome predictably, one bloke suggested this.

And they ended up on the floor as well.

