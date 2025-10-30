A sexist bigot took issue with the United Nations’s suggestion that ‘any job is a woman’s job’ and was magnificently owned

Life comebacks Jobs sexism

It all began when the United Nations – United Nations Women, to be precise – posted a declaration on Twitter that any job is a women’s job.

Any job is a woman's job.

Any job is a woman's job.

Any job is a woman's job.

Any job is a woman's job.

Any job is a woman's job.

Any job is a woman's job.

Any job is a woman's job.

Any job is a woman's job. — UN Women (@UN_Women) October 26, 2025

And such a self-evident suggestion surely prompted a wave of appreciation and universal good vibes, right? Only kidding!

No, it prompted a whole bunch of sexist bigots to crawl out of the woodwork with replies like this.

Yes, please bring woman to these jobs then: – Coal Miners and Underground Mining

– Oil and Gas Drilling Equipment Operators (Offshore Platforms)

– Loggers (Tree Cutting and Heavy Forestry)

– Underwater Welders

– High-Voltage Line Construction Workers (Line Electricians)

-… — viriato888 (@viriato888) October 26, 2025

And even worse, this (look away now if this sort of thing is likely to especially irritate).

Blowjob

Handjob

Feetjob What else? — Kumashun (@isfjcutebear) October 27, 2025

Stay classy, @isfjcutebear.

And the one that particularly caught people’s attention was this one, from ‘featured on Fox News psychologist’ @JoshFerme.

Funny how this always means office jobs and not this. https://t.co/WFOqCW7JuZ pic.twitter.com/awYBmRsCmg — Josh Ferme (@JoshFerme) October 27, 2025

And we’re glad he did, in a way, because it prompted the most magnificent of comeabacks.

Here’s a woman doing this exact job but better and safer https://t.co/6umWV2ExGW pic.twitter.com/arvJG5kZeR — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) October 29, 2025

Now that really struck oil.

No you dont get it being covered in poop and nearly falling on your face every three seconds is VITAL to the process — Nathan (@weasel_lucky) October 30, 2025

funnily enough, when I worked blue collar it was a weekly occurance that one of the guys told me how I did things was easier/smarter than however they'd been grunting it — ☆ Rica ☆ (@ricamxxre) October 30, 2025

With a tiresome predictably, one bloke suggested this.

Looks like she’s the dei hire on her first hour of her first shift — Yobcow (@yobcow1) October 29, 2025

And they ended up on the floor as well.

oil rigs do not have dei hires — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) October 29, 2025

READ MORE

Xi Jinping decided to keep his trap shut and just let Donald Trump humiliate himself and it worked like a dream

Source @esjesjesj