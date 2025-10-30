US elon musk

Elon Musk has been wanging on about a British civil war again, and this time he’s dragged Tolkien into it – 27 not-so-civil responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 30th, 2025

Armed with the knowledge he gets from following those bastions of truth and integrity, ‘Tommy Robinson’, Andrew Tate, and Rupert Lowe, Elon Musk has been predicting a civil war in Europe, particularly in the UK, for quite some time.

Civil war is inevitable

Civil war already began quietly several years ago, but only the other side was fighting

He, and his gang of racist, internet-based agitators, base these predictions on levels of immigration.

Musk has even gone so far as to incite violence, from his adopted home, the US, where the felon he bankrolled into the White House has been sending armed and masked men to attack Americans.

On Wednesday, he was at it again.

Civil war in Britain is inevitable. Just a question of when.

Even the incitement of violence part, shamelessly exploiting someone’s tragic death for political ends.

When Tolkien wrote about the hobbits, he was referring to the gentlefolk of the English shires, who don’t realize the horrors that take place far away. They were able to live their lives in peace and tranquility, but only because they were protected by the hard men of Gondor. What happened to the nice man who was brutally murdered while walking his dog will happen to all of England if the tide of illegal immigration is not turned. It is time for the English to ally with the hard men, like Tommy Robinson, and fight for their survival or they shall surely all die.

The US copy of Lord of the Rings obviously doesn’t include the part where people from different parts of Middle-earth banded together to defeat the evil, manipulative overlord. We’re not sure whether he’s been watching Lord of the Rings or Lord of the Flies, and we don’t think he is, either.

Either way, calling for people to ally themselves with the Lord of the Wrongs, known grifter Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is a red flag visible from Mars.

Twitter users weren’t shy about showing their contempt for the South African-born multi-billionaire’s blatant attempts to stoke violent unrest in the UK.

