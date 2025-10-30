Elon Musk has been wanging on about a British civil war again, and this time he’s dragged Tolkien into it – 27 not-so-civil responses

US elon musk

Armed with the knowledge he gets from following those bastions of truth and integrity, ‘Tommy Robinson’, Andrew Tate, and Rupert Lowe, Elon Musk has been predicting a civil war in Europe, particularly in the UK, for quite some time.

He, and his gang of racist, internet-based agitators, base these predictions on levels of immigration.

Musk has even gone so far as to incite violence, from his adopted home, the US, where the felon he bankrolled into the White House has been sending armed and masked men to attack Americans.

Elon Musk told the far-right rally that "violence is going to come to you. You either fight back, or you die." pic.twitter.com/6H17k8Lkcb — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) September 13, 2025

On Wednesday, he was at it again.

Even the incitement of violence part, shamelessly exploiting someone’s tragic death for political ends.

The US copy of Lord of the Rings obviously doesn’t include the part where people from different parts of Middle-earth banded together to defeat the evil, manipulative overlord. We’re not sure whether he’s been watching Lord of the Rings or Lord of the Flies, and we don’t think he is, either.

Either way, calling for people to ally themselves with the Lord of the Wrongs, known grifter Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is a red flag visible from Mars.

Twitter users weren’t shy about showing their contempt for the South African-born multi-billionaire’s blatant attempts to stoke violent unrest in the UK.

It doesn't matter how many times you assert this Elon, you won't make it happen. — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) October 29, 2025

Civil war is inevitable, was inevitable, is already taking place, and has something to do with hobbits https://t.co/eeHc0r6bxZ pic.twitter.com/WHc2u4uibJ — Godspeed You Black Tamperer (ft Maya) (@twlldun) October 29, 2025

.@elonmusk is lying. One of the richest men in the world is consistently promoting civil war and violence on our streets He fuels and funds grifters like Tommy Robinson and seeks to divide our communities. We must reject the politics of hate! https://t.co/SUWSdhnw8r — Gillian Mackay MSP (@GillianMacMSP) October 29, 2025

This FREAK is inciting the highest levels of violence. “Britain” is doing absolutely fine in REAL LIFE. Of course it has problems, but if you can’t see what’s happening here, I feel for you. Tommy is in Israel, Elon is sat in America, they aren’t heroes, they’re puppets https://t.co/yqHx51yrk1 — Guz Khan (@GuzKhanOfficial) October 29, 2025

Teslas v hatchbacks. — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) October 29, 2025

Clarice Starlink is off his meds again Elon Musk could have been the saviour of the world but instead he chose ketamine and bright orange racists/rapists and algorithmic terrorism He will not be remembered fondly in the annals of history pic.twitter.com/YMmE1Hvf79 — Stuzi (@stuzi_pants) October 29, 2025

He's always itching to start a civil. pic.twitter.com/1GmyETGbLX — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) October 29, 2025

You might want to focus on the civil war currently being stoked by your mate the orange man-baby.

Oh, and fuck off you ket-addled prancing prick. pic.twitter.com/kRUHpaE7LM — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) October 29, 2025

The people of Britain want foreign interests to fuck off out of our political life Including Elon Musk https://t.co/IOgeUL2cNY — Stop The Bollocks with Mirabel (@MirabelTweets1) October 16, 2025

Tolkien wrote about courage and compassion — not xenophobia. Turning Middle-earth into a rallying cry for hate groups is peak fantasy delusion. — Non Political Views (@BkngNws) October 29, 2025

Why are you so hell-bent on manifesting chaos? This nonstop civil war narrative is pure fear mongering. Britain isn’t on the brink, but it will be if people with massive platforms keep trying to speak disaster into existence. Really have to question what your motives are… — Jay (@MUFCJay2) October 29, 2025

It only becomes a civil war if the majority of people fail to see it's not black versus white, or Christianity versus Islam, but it's the ruling class against the workers, trying to keep them in line by dividing them in black and white, Christians and Muslims. — Grace Inge (@GraceInklaar) October 29, 2025

Sup Elon Wormtongue, Gandalf would have told you the following: "Be silent! Keep your forked tongue behind your teeth. I have not passed through fire and death to bandy crooked words with a witless worm!" pic.twitter.com/sPADtMAGL4 — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) October 29, 2025

