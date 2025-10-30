JD Vance said to love thy neighbor, unless they speak another language – 17 spot-on clap backs that don’t need any translation

Politics JD Vance neighbors racist

JD Vance is filled with hatred. For himself. For others. Especially for people who don’t look, talk, and act exactly like him, a straight white man.

This was on all display during a recent doozy of a podcast appearance. In addition to perpetuating myths about dog- and cat-eating immigrants, Vance also want to make sure you don’t let just anyone into your neighborhood. Be on the lookout for this bizarre straw man argument he cooks up here, in which a family of 20 people who don’t speak the same language as you move into your neighborhood and terrorize you.

JD Vance says it’s “totally reasonable” to not want to live next to people who speak another language. This man is married to an Indian woman and has mixed-race kids; yet he panders to white supremacists for applause. If he won’t defend his own family, he’ll sell out anyone.… pic.twitter.com/3d4UCXo1gp — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) October 29, 2025

Oh, and this hypothetical scenario was all Joe Biden’s fault. Make sense? No? Yeah, Twitter had some questions, too.

1.

Almost everyone in Europe speaks AT LEAST two languages & the ability to do so speaks well of their intelligence. Our callousness & ignorance makes many believe it’s ’not right’ to be able to speak more than English. Try it, see how far you get. — Carroll S. Asseo (@CarrollSAsseo) October 29, 2025

2.

@JDVance That is my mum with our neighbours of 25 yrs Shirley & Bart with their parents. Next to them was the Portuguese family, then the Greek family & then my friend Rosanne, she was Serbian. My street was the melting pot & I’m better for it. #Racism pic.twitter.com/2dN5427kCg — Jojo ️‍️‍⚧️ (@jojorobo58_jojo) October 29, 2025

3.

JD Vance rails against neighbors who speak another language while sharing a home with a multilingual family. The hypocrisy is beyond subtle — it’s stunning. — Natalka (@littleukrainian) October 29, 2025

4.

It’s worse than that. His wife Usha’s parents immigrated to the US from India in the late 1970s. Pretty darn sure they spoke Telugu at home…. So JD would have been fine with them being run out of the neighborhood? — Janice Hough (@leftcoastbabe) October 29, 2025

5.

In my house five languages are continually spoken: English Indonesian Dutch Chinese and Arabic. It is a thing of beauty. A joy to behold. @GayatriGalloway — George Galloway (@georgegalloway) October 30, 2025

6.

When JD Vance says it’s “totally reasonable” to not want to live next to people who speak another language, he’s not just making a political statement; he’s undermining the moral core of community itself. — SleuthyFella (@SleuthyFella) October 29, 2025

7.

JD Vance: Americans don’t want 20 people next door that don’t speak English or look like them. What JD Vance’s neighbors see. https://t.co/LFiDMfr7MG pic.twitter.com/416Be7xNGD — Cuckturd (@CattardSlim) October 29, 2025

8.