You can probably see the punchline of this classic Bob Monkhouse ‘sperm sample’ joke coming, but that doesn’t make it any less funny

We still can’t quite believe that it’s been nearly 22 years since the death of comedian, presenter, writer and actor Bob Monkhouse.

Growing up, he was always on the telly presenting shows such as Family Fortunes or cracking incredibly funny and well-crafted puns.

By all accounts, he was a thoroughly decent and kind man, too, always treating everyone he worked with with great politeness and respect.

Something we didn’t know when we were young, is that his jokes could also be a bit ‘blue’ (to use the phrasing of the day).

This vintage Monkhouse joke about giving a ‘sperm sample’ has been doing the rounds on Twitter after being shared by John Pitchford.

It’s wonderful stuff…

Good morning, have a brilliant day, this is our finest stand up comedian (Bob Monkhouse) with….The Sperm Sample Joke. pic.twitter.com/1Xr8aGfroV — John Pitchford (@Johnnypapa64) October 16, 2025

You may have seen the punchline ‘coming’ (sorry), but it’s still a masterclass in joke telling. Others agreed.

Superb. Not often you go back to the beginning of a joke to hear it again, like a clever thriller! — simon evans (@TheSimonEvans) October 16, 2025

Superb comic timing and working the stage — Gareth (@toonfootsoldier) October 16, 2025

We hired him for an FNFC Christmas party Hilarious…enormously skilled at his craft They don't make them like that any more — Graham Harrison (@GrahamHengland) October 16, 2025

A proper comedian from the era where you had to know your craft and truly understand how to work a crowd. — Sir Arthur Travers (@B0mberHarris) October 16, 2025

The GOAT! — Jon Boyes (@jonboyes) October 16, 2025

Bloody hell. The punchline showed his class whilst maybe also my naivety! — The Maverick Mango (@MickyMango1) October 16, 2025

"People seem to know I'm from Kent. I hear them mutter it as they walk past." — Michael (@JimmyFinnIsOut) October 16, 2025

They all laughed when I said I wanted to be a comedian. Well, they're not laughing now. – Bob Monkhouse — keith (@keef233) October 16, 2025

My favourite: “I can still enjoy sex at 74 – I live at 75 so it’s no distance.” — Hughesy #SaveOurNHS (@Hughesy53) October 16, 2025

This is fucking fantastic. Bob Monkhouse is one of my all time favourites https://t.co/PF6PHQAn63 — Marc Grayston (@marc2j) October 17, 2025

Classic! (And a reminder that ‘the joke’ is a perfect way to understand the importance of structure in compelling stories. Things have to happen in the right order!) https://t.co/86w6dJQOFj — Dallas Campbell (@dallascampbell) October 16, 2025

Absolutely brilliant from a great performer….best laugh of today! https://t.co/UAvpChQyRY — james vance in France #EU (@jrvanceauthor) October 16, 2025

Comedy gold from an absolute genius https://t.co/jaE9sOGayz — Andy Scott (@AndyScott2212) October 17, 2025

Source John Pitchford Image Screengrab