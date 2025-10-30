Pics bob monkhouse comedy

You can probably see the punchline of this classic Bob Monkhouse ‘sperm sample’ joke coming, but that doesn’t make it any less funny

David Harris. Updated October 30th, 2025

We still can’t quite believe that it’s been nearly 22 years since the death of comedian, presenter, writer and actor Bob Monkhouse.

Growing up, he was always on the telly presenting shows such as Family Fortunes or cracking incredibly funny and well-crafted puns.

By all accounts, he was a thoroughly decent and kind man, too, always treating everyone he worked with with great politeness and respect.

Something we didn’t know when we were young, is that his jokes could also be a bit ‘blue’ (to use the phrasing of the day).

This vintage Monkhouse joke about giving a ‘sperm sample’ has been doing the rounds on Twitter after being shared by John Pitchford.

It’s wonderful stuff…

You may have seen the punchline ‘coming’ (sorry), but it’s still a masterclass in joke telling. Others agreed.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Source John Pitchford Image Screengrab