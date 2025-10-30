Win festive riches and a box of crackers with your very own joke inside in U&GOLD’s Christmas cracker joke competition

Sponsored christmas crackers

It’s that time of the year again – already! – when you get the chance to win a bunch of Christmas crackers with your very own joke inside.

It’s U&GOLD’s annual search for the country’s best Christmas Cracker jokes, challenging the public to craft their very funniest topical festive gags inspired by the news, pop culture and celebrity events of 2025.

Last year’s winning quip, crowned by public vote, took a cheeky swipe at Westminster with: “What gifts will Sir Keir get this Christmas? None, he’s had enough!”.

Previous winning gags have riffed on everything from the British Museum scandal – “Did you hear about the Christmas cake on display in the British Museum? It was Stollen” – to festive political puns like “What type of peas ruin Christmas Dinner? MPs.”

The winner will receive £1,500 in experience and travel vouchers plus a bespoke set of Christmas crackers featuring the winning jokes.

Nine runners up will also receive a set of the bespoke U&GOLD crackers – and a festive hamper!

The entries will be shortlisted by a panel headed by comedy critic and editor of comedy website Beyond the Joke, Bruce Dessau, before going to a public vote. Here’s what Bruce had to say.

‘Every year, the entries never fail to make me laugh – the British public truly get funnier and funnier! ‘The U&GOLD contest is such a brilliant way to bring everyone together and reflect on the last 12 months, finding clever and original ways to see the humour in some of the most iconic cultural moments. I can’t wait to see what people come up with for 2025!’

From Taylor Swift’s engagement to Jeff Bezos shutting down Venice for his wedding, Katy Perry’s trip to space, Coldplay’s Kiss Cam moment, and even ‘skibidi’ landing in the Cambridge dictionary, there is surely no shortage of creative inspiration for this year’s entries.

And did anyone mention Donald Trump?

Gerald Casey, Director of Programming, Comedy and Entertainment, UKTV said:

‘The U&GOLD Christmas Cracker competition has become a real festive tradition – both for us and for comedy lovers across the country. ‘After thirteen years, it still never disappoints! It’s a brilliant way to spread cheer, celebrate British wit and keep spirits high as we head into the holidays.’

The competition is open from today (30th October 2025) until 11.59pm on Monday 17 November 2025. Entries must be made by submitting original, witty and family-friendly Christmas jokes via email to [email protected].

It aims to celebrate the best of Christmas TV on U&GOLD – from Gavin & Stacey to The Vicar of Dibley and Only Fools and Horses.

This year’s festive highlights include Apocalypse Slough: A Murder They Hope Mystery, Blackadder’s Christmas Carol, Gavin and Stacey – Christmas Special 2019, and The Royle Family – Joe’s Crackers.

For further terms and conditions, click here!