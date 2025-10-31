Alan Carr may have snatched the best moment of Celebrity Traitors, with this hilariously unconvincing claim to be a Faithful

Entertainment Alan Carr The Traitors

The Celebrity Traitors is almost over.

It’s already been an absolute treasure trove of comedy gold, with moments like these –

Celia’s fart

Celia Imrie farting in a room full of celebrities is TV gold#CelebrityTraitors #Traitors pic.twitter.com/fCQq72BoFd — Brits and Blobs (@BritsandBlobs) October 15, 2025

Tom’s side-eye

I can’t believe the traitors just robbed us of more of Tom Daly giving Kate the side eye. pic.twitter.com/TWjKIh2UYF — Cleo ❤️✨️ (@cleosmuses) October 15, 2025

Alan’s hilarious clapback

Tom Daley’s blatant hatred for Kate is sending me into orbit #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/mUvw5VtHFH — Alex (@alexr_241) October 9, 2025

Since Wednesday night, there has been a new contender for the top moment of the show – and, let’s face it, of the year – which, once again, features the wonderful Alan Carr.

Alan Carr has won the award for the funniest Traitors moment in history #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/nWeGJVxG5c — (@jackmbishop_) October 30, 2025

It’s good to know that such a well-loved national treasure could never take up a life of crime, because he’s sooooo bad at lying.

People loved it.

1.

Alan Carr. Somehow both the best and worst traitor of all time. #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/i4hFFX5HHo — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) October 30, 2025

2.

Alan Carr being a Traitor is genuinely one of the best things to ever happen in the history of reality television #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/KyYwzEs6Hs — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) October 30, 2025

3.

4.

I mean if they can’t get it based on that the faithful deserve to lose! — Craig Haslop (@craigh_) October 30, 2025

5.

Oh Alan just fucked it lmao #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/0erQ89oR0P — Z and T presents (@slayleywiIIiams) October 30, 2025

6.

Every time he comes on the screen I am in hysterics…. I don't know what it is, just every facial expression cracks me the hell up. It's been such a great series so far, I absolutely love Cat and Joe, but they've all been wonderful! Parting is such sweet sorrow — ✨ • Kate • Ne0n • ✨ (@Ne0nnet) October 31, 2025

7.

I’d have had him sussed by 2nd episode — Julian Pirog (@julespirog) October 30, 2025

8.

#CelebrityTraitors

Alan so obvious at times … But humour to his rescue

Could be like this at round table and others still wouldnt think he was a traitor pic.twitter.com/WMeInhjkBF — matthew zee-miller (@MattZeeMiller) October 30, 2025

9.

I really do think if Alan was actually a faithful he would have reacted the same way lmao! #CelebrityTraitors https://t.co/PPBITjQFPc — Avacado Green Ajah (@IsaacToafa) October 31, 2025

10.

When you get the job and they ask you to actually do it — Chris (@Krisiku) October 31, 2025

11.

12.

13.

14.

Alan Carr ending the show as he started. By laughing saying he’s a faithful #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/uirlBifoXI — Alex (@alexr_241) October 30, 2025

15.

Best Traitor Award: Alan Carr

Worst Traitor Award: Alan Carr#CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/cBTQiOsvmY — Wayne (@MrWayneyB) October 30, 2025

Alan’s inability to keep a straight face while lying through his teeth may be his undoing – Traitors-wise. We’ll have to wait for the finale to find out whether that’s the case. Thursday 6th November 9 pm. Be there or be somewhere else. We’re not the boss of you.

READ MORE

Alan Carr’s hilariously scathing comeback to Tom Daley on Celebrity Traitors was God-tier television

Source @jackmbishop Image Screengrab