Entertainment Alan Carr The Traitors

Alan Carr may have snatched the best moment of Celebrity Traitors, with this hilariously unconvincing claim to be a Faithful

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 31st, 2025

The Celebrity Traitors is almost over.

Linda from the Traitors looking to the camera

It’s already been an absolute treasure trove of comedy gold, with moments like these –

Celia’s fart

Tom’s side-eye

Alan’s hilarious clapback

Since Wednesday night, there has been a new contender for the top moment of the show – and, let’s face it, of the year – which, once again, features the wonderful Alan Carr.

It’s good to know that such a well-loved national treasure could never take up a life of crime, because he’s sooooo bad at lying.

People loved it.

Alan’s inability to keep a straight face while lying through his teeth may be his undoing – Traitors-wise. We’ll have to wait for the finale to find out whether that’s the case. Thursday 6th November 9 pm. Be there or be somewhere else. We’re not the boss of you.

