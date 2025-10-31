Entertainment Alan Carr The Traitors
Alan Carr may have snatched the best moment of Celebrity Traitors, with this hilariously unconvincing claim to be a Faithful
The Celebrity Traitors is almost over.
It’s already been an absolute treasure trove of comedy gold, with moments like these –
Celia’s fart
Celia Imrie farting in a room full of celebrities is TV gold#CelebrityTraitors #Traitors pic.twitter.com/fCQq72BoFd
— Brits and Blobs (@BritsandBlobs) October 15, 2025
Tom’s side-eye
I can’t believe the traitors just robbed us of more of Tom Daly giving Kate the side eye. pic.twitter.com/TWjKIh2UYF
— Cleo ❤️✨️ (@cleosmuses) October 15, 2025
Alan’s hilarious clapback
Tom Daley’s blatant hatred for Kate is sending me into orbit #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/mUvw5VtHFH
— Alex (@alexr_241) October 9, 2025
Since Wednesday night, there has been a new contender for the top moment of the show – and, let’s face it, of the year – which, once again, features the wonderful Alan Carr.
Alan Carr has won the award for the funniest Traitors moment in history #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/nWeGJVxG5c
— (@jackmbishop_) October 30, 2025
It’s good to know that such a well-loved national treasure could never take up a life of crime, because he’s sooooo bad at lying.
People loved it.
1.
Alan Carr. Somehow both the best and worst traitor of all time. #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/i4hFFX5HHo
— SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) October 30, 2025
2.
Alan Carr being a Traitor is genuinely one of the best things to ever happen in the history of reality television #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/KyYwzEs6Hs
— sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) October 30, 2025
3.
TV moment of the year #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/rjSWLXB5oJ
— Ryan Love (@RyanJL) October 30, 2025
4.
I mean if they can’t get it based on that the faithful deserve to lose!
— Craig Haslop (@craigh_) October 30, 2025
5.
Oh Alan just fucked it lmao #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/0erQ89oR0P
— Z and T presents (@slayleywiIIiams) October 30, 2025
6.
Every time he comes on the screen I am in hysterics…. I don't know what it is, just every facial expression cracks me the hell up.
It's been such a great series so far, I absolutely love Cat and Joe, but they've all been wonderful!
Parting is such sweet sorrow
— ✨ • Kate • Ne0n • ✨ (@Ne0nnet) October 31, 2025
7.
I’d have had him sussed by 2nd episode
— Julian Pirog (@julespirog) October 30, 2025
8.
#CelebrityTraitors
Alan so obvious at times … But humour to his rescue
Could be like this at round table and others still wouldnt think he was a traitor pic.twitter.com/WMeInhjkBF
— matthew zee-miller (@MattZeeMiller) October 30, 2025
9.
I really do think if Alan was actually a faithful he would have reacted the same way lmao! #CelebrityTraitors https://t.co/PPBITjQFPc
— Avacado Green Ajah (@IsaacToafa) October 31, 2025
10.
When you get the job and they ask you to actually do it
— Chris (@Krisiku) October 31, 2025
11.
Ffs Alan https://t.co/NMQEQSteW2
— Heather Peace (@heatherpeace) October 30, 2025
12.
alan carr saying “i am a faithful” #TheTraitorsUK #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/fCrLHD45aV
— tom (@arianagrandes) October 30, 2025
13.
I am a faithful #TraitorsCelebrities pic.twitter.com/EJcxljg89W
— (@tashahall__) October 30, 2025
14.
Alan Carr ending the show as he started. By laughing saying he’s a faithful #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/uirlBifoXI
— Alex (@alexr_241) October 30, 2025
15.
Best Traitor Award: Alan Carr
Worst Traitor Award: Alan Carr#CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/cBTQiOsvmY
— Wayne (@MrWayneyB) October 30, 2025
Alan’s inability to keep a straight face while lying through his teeth may be his undoing – Traitors-wise. We’ll have to wait for the finale to find out whether that’s the case. Thursday 6th November 9 pm. Be there or be somewhere else. We’re not the boss of you.
