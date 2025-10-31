Donald Trump unleashed an outrageous personal attack on Joe Biden and it was properly shocking (even for him) – 15 savage clapbacks

Politics donald trump joe biden

Donald Trump, perhaps the most embarrassing human being who has ever walked the planet earth, shouldn’t ever feel justified in insulting anyone. And yet that didn’t stop him from unleashing some extremely harsh words for Joe Biden recently.

What’s that, you say… Isn’t it the end of 2025? Wasn’t the election decided a year ago? Does it make sense that Trump is still talking this much about his political opponent? Yes, yes, and good God, no.

And yet here we are.

Not only is Trump still trying to blame everything on his predecessor, he’s bad-mouthing Biden any chance he gets. Trump recently ran to his own personal social media network, Truth Social, to respond to a news story about Arctic Frost, Joe Biden’s investigation into Trump’s attempt at overturning the 2020 election results.

His post got personal and threatening.

It’s hard to still use the term “un-Presidential” when it comes to Trump because he is the very definition of that word, but this is some truly un-Presidential shit. The anger and vitriol contained within this statement is borderline violent.

The replies had a hard time figuring out the most disturbing aspect of Trump’s statement, but it’s safe to say the overall takeaway was, “Ick.”

This is the worst case of projection I have ever seen https://t.co/aJ55uSESNJ — Ally Sammarco (@Ally_Sammarco) October 30, 2025

This is revolting from the President of the United States. We are being led by a narcissistic sociopath who delights in cruelty and divisiveness. https://t.co/WZ26Mh43Ue — Kaye (@KayeSteinsapir) October 30, 2025

Trump is a pathetic excuse for a human. A flaming bag of dog shit has more integrity than this melting pile of orange slop. History will despise this real life Oompa Loompa. His criminal cases should be restarted and he should be thrown in prison once he leave office. https://t.co/vGBbmw9EJh — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) October 31, 2025

No matter where you stand on what he’s doing with tariffs or deportations or anything else, we can ALL agree that @realDonaldTrump is an utterly horrible human being. He is the absolute worst of us. https://t.co/sDYnBY8DbY — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) October 30, 2025

No US President has ever spoken about his predecessor like this. Ever. Trump lost the 2020 Election badly. He is hateful. Spiteful. Nasty. Biden was nothing but gracious to him after the 2024 Election as was Harris. And saying this while abroad. Despicable. https://t.co/X2lpnUWcA8 — Sophia A. Nelson (@IAmSophiaNelson) October 30, 2025

The pure repulsive and evil heart of DJT is revealed every time he opens his mouth. Putrid beyond belief and he is a spawn of Satan. May God have mercy on our nation. — GiGi (@Barbara14428383) October 30, 2025

as a Christian, I will never understand how others who claim to be Christians could have voted for this man. — Carl Binger LMHC (@LuminanceMental) October 30, 2025

