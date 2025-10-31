23 hilariously horrifying Halloween jokes fresh from the crypt (Bluesky)

Social Media funny halloween

Happy Halloween to all who celebrate – if that’s the word.

The holiday that isn’t really a holiday sees skeletons vying with Father Christmas in the seasonal aisle at the supermarket, and pumpkin spice – which is mostly cinnamon – suddenly an option in all the coffee shops. The big deal, however, is Trick or Treat, when children who are told to limit their sugar intake and not talk to strangers are sent to knock on doors and demand sweets with menaces.

If you’ve already bought Halloween sweets for the Trick-or-Treaters, eaten them, bought more, eaten those and had to buy a final load – don’t worry. It’s practically a tradition.

What is also a tradition is social media users stepping up to the plate with their monstrous jokes. Take that any way you want to.

Anyway …here is this year’s creepy crop.

ME: sorry guys my mom said i can’t go trick or treating with you DRACULA: aw that sucks WOLFMAN: that bites CREATURE FROM THE BLACK LAGOON: that stinks DEVIL: that is so not cool MUMMY: that’s tearable ZOMBIE: what a rip off GHOST: boo — Frovostein (@frovo.bsky.social) October 26, 2025 at 9:00 PM

Why didn’t the skeleton go to the party? Because his date ghosted him. — Ned Hartley (@nedhartley.com) 30 October 2025 at 18:48

First day as a vampire hunter: This is easy lol First night as a vampire hunter: oh no — Wolfman G. Harding (@popeawesomexiii.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 6:02 PM

[reading halloween costume descriptions] naughty librarian? like, they use their outside voice inside? it should come with a megaphone or something. — Nate's Myth (@natesmith.dev) October 24, 2025 at 9:11 PM

Dr. Frankenstein sighed as he opened the third complaint notice from the HOA regarding the depth of the moat around his suburban castle. Edna would pay for this constant harassment. — Christina, mother of spiders (@aikiwomannc.bsky.social) October 27, 2025 at 8:17 AM

I'm dressing up as a 4.59pm Teams message from your boss that just says "free for a quick call?" [image or embed] — Dr Eva Burke (@evab89.bsky.social) 30 October 2025 at 21:33

$75 for a haunted house?! No way. I'm just gonna read the news and panic for free. — Humor For Resistance (@funnysnarkyjoke.bsky.social) October 27, 2025 at 11:35 AM

Going as Grandpa Joe from Willy Wonka and staying in bed all day tomorrow. — FᎪᎢ ᏩᎪNᎠᎪᏞF (@sofarrsogud.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 8:04 PM

Halloween is in just ONE WEEK!?! [practices even more furiously playing a skeleton's ribs like a xylophone] — RedruM (@dorsalstream.bsky.social) October 24, 2025 at 3:03 PM

Exorcist: I'm here to remove the demon that has possessed you Me: I didn't call you Demon: I did — Hi, it's Abject Terror. Yep. (@itsabbyyep.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 5:00 PM

12.