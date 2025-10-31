Politics halloween take down white house
The White House really went the extra mile with its Halloween decorations and of all the A++ replies this one deserves all the candy
The White House carried on its annual Halloween tradition of handing out candy this year and just like last time out Donald Trump was up to his usual weirdness.
HE DID IT AGAIN! https://t.co/oXB3rnrpn0 pic.twitter.com/eZVM67zyNH
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 30, 2025
Fair play to Trump and the First Lady, they must have been up all night putting out all these pumpkins. They really went the extra mile this time around.
The @whitehouse is getting ready for Halloween pic.twitter.com/J7LAs6hqfl
— Office of the First Lady (@FirstLadyOffice) October 28, 2025
It prompted no end of reaction but unfortunately for the White House they were probably not the responses they were looking for.
— Eh, what’s up Doc (@rabbitSZN2) October 28, 2025
Yeah! Scary! pic.twitter.com/k9LJgUSxOF
— @Ima (@imatweet25) October 28, 2025
Maybe less of this and more getting the government back open?
Thanks
— RealHousewifeOfMichigan (@RealHousewifeMi) October 28, 2025
While Americans prepare to go hungry in a few days. You evil fucks
— Diane Kay (@dsdianern) October 28, 2025
The @whitehouse is scary enough, without any holiday assistance.
— Rev. K.W. Chafee (@RevKimWChafee) October 28, 2025
Well it’s been a horror show so far.
— JanTheStitchWitch (@pictureladyjan) October 28, 2025
And this one – this one! – surely deserved all the treats.
I thought houses with sex offenders can’t hand out candy? https://t.co/JEHdjZBpNu
— Eric Garcia for Congress (@EricG1247) October 29, 2025
Oof.
Source: Twitter @FirstLadyOffice