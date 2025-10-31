The White House really went the extra mile with its Halloween decorations and of all the A++ replies this one deserves all the candy

Politics halloween take down white house

The White House carried on its annual Halloween tradition of handing out candy this year and just like last time out Donald Trump was up to his usual weirdness.

Fair play to Trump and the First Lady, they must have been up all night putting out all these pumpkins. They really went the extra mile this time around.

The @whitehouse is getting ready for Halloween pic.twitter.com/J7LAs6hqfl — Office of the First Lady (@FirstLadyOffice) October 28, 2025

It prompted no end of reaction but unfortunately for the White House they were probably not the responses they were looking for.

Maybe less of this and more getting the government back open? Thanks — RealHousewifeOfMichigan (@RealHousewifeMi) October 28, 2025

While Americans prepare to go hungry in a few days. You evil fucks — Diane Kay (@dsdianern) October 28, 2025

The @whitehouse is scary enough, without any holiday assistance. — Rev. K.W. Chafee (@RevKimWChafee) October 28, 2025

Well it’s been a horror show so far. — JanTheStitchWitch (@pictureladyjan) October 28, 2025

And this one – this one! – surely deserved all the treats.

I thought houses with sex offenders can’t hand out candy? https://t.co/JEHdjZBpNu — Eric Garcia for Congress (@EricG1247) October 29, 2025

Oof.

