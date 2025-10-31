Science medicine RFK Jr.

RFK Jr just did a rapid reverse ferret on his unfounded claim that Tylenol causes autism – 17 A++ responses to send Maga temperatures soaring

Saul Hutson. Updated October 31st, 2025

RFK Jr. is basically your crazy uncle who no one wants to talk to during the holidays. He’s ranting and raving and spittling in the corner about the latest conspiracy theory he scrolled past on social media at 2am. Everyone just kinda sighs and pats him on the head to make him feel better.

Unfortunately, he’s also your United States Secretary of Health and Human Services. That means he gets to spread his insane theories across the world, which he did recently by linking the popular over-the-counter pain medicine, Tylenol, to autism. He stated this case with authority last month.

Now he’s taking it back.

Whoopsie!

This behavior is not exactly the calm and steady leadership America needs out of its high-ranking public health officials. Causing hysteria one minute and then calling for a re-do the next only stirs up more confusion. Imagine taking this guy seriously? You’d get whiplash running back and forth to the pharmacy.

The internet was not having it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2