RFK Jr just did a rapid reverse ferret on his unfounded claim that Tylenol causes autism – 17 A++ responses to send Maga temperatures soaring

RFK Jr. is basically your crazy uncle who no one wants to talk to during the holidays. He’s ranting and raving and spittling in the corner about the latest conspiracy theory he scrolled past on social media at 2am. Everyone just kinda sighs and pats him on the head to make him feel better.

Unfortunately, he’s also your United States Secretary of Health and Human Services. That means he gets to spread his insane theories across the world, which he did recently by linking the popular over-the-counter pain medicine, Tylenol, to autism. He stated this case with authority last month.

Now he’s taking it back.

HOLY COW: In a humiliating reversal, RFK Jr. walks back his Tylenol autism claim – now saying data is only “suggestive” and “not sufficient to say it definitely causes autism.” So after fear-mongering, now he’s not sure? Should Tylenol SUE his ass?

pic.twitter.com/sgxghoSBZb — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) October 31, 2025

Whoopsie!

This behavior is not exactly the calm and steady leadership America needs out of its high-ranking public health officials. Causing hysteria one minute and then calling for a re-do the next only stirs up more confusion. Imagine taking this guy seriously? You’d get whiplash running back and forth to the pharmacy.

The internet was not having it.

1.

RFK Jr.’s Tylenol flip-flop proves he’s still the same conspiracy clown: peddling junk science to sue Big Pharma one day, then admitting “no proof” the next while pregnant women pay the price for his fearmongering. — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) October 31, 2025

2.

Seems like a lot of words to say, "we didn't actually say there's a link, your honor", in the eventual lawsuit. RFK, Jr. is a lawyer after all. — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) October 29, 2025

3.

Oh, bravo, RFK Jr.—from “Tylenol causes autism” to “eh, maybe not, but who knows?” in the span of a single congressional grilling. The man’s got the spine of a wet noodle and the credibility of a flat-Earther at a NASA convention. Pharma didn’t even need to sue; they just… — Dr. Cole (@1drcole) October 31, 2025

4.

"Very suggestive… because I'm the one suggesting it… without any evidence." — Tom Ace (@tomace030) October 29, 2025

5.

This administration is such a fucking joke. pic.twitter.com/vj2wyHj21B — Meacham (@MeachamDr) October 30, 2025

6.

RFK Jr. can’t be tied to intelligence or reality. — MOSA (@mosaisms) October 30, 2025

7.

Ran in to an OB physician a couple weeks ago that I used to know from my hospital & he mentioned some of his pregnant were refusing to take Tylenol based on RFKJrs PSEUDOSCIENCE BS. I can’t imagine ANYONE trusting RFKJr over an experienced, credible science following physician! — BlueArizonan (@cathykazhome) October 30, 2025

8.

RFK Jr is not a medical Doctor nor a Pharmaceutical research scientist. He has no business giving medical advice of any kind. — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) October 29, 2025

9.