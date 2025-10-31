‘What’s something that’s about to happen which most people aren’t aware of?’ – 17 little-known events on the horizon

Round Ups Ask Reddit

The future is hard to predict. There are too many variables at play to make an accurate forecast of what’s around the corner, however plenty of people are willing to speculate.

AskRedditOG clearly wants to get an idea of what lies ahead, as they turned to the bastion of reliable information, r/AskReddit, for insight. And they did so by posing this question:

‘What’s something that’s about to happen which most people aren’t aware of?’

Buckle up for the ultimate doomscroll, as some of the replies take a pessimistic approach…

1.

‘On November 21 you will be able to see Uranus with the naked eye. It will be at its closest point to earth.’

-NickyB808

2.

‘The Klarna bubble is going to pop, and millions of people are suddenly going to find themselves in collections.’

-chicken-cuddle

3.

‘Pretty sure the soil fungus that killed off the Gros Michel banana (The larger and tastier banana we had before the Cavendish bananas we have now) has evolved. The banana species we have now was resistant to this and it’s likely in our lifetime the banana we know now will need to be genetically modified or they will be gone.’

-Aaron_768

4.

‘The dead internet theory has basically already started.

‘The theory outlines that once AI becomes so good we can’t tell what’s real or fake, the internet will die off as bots just interact with other bots 24/7. There’s no longer anything authentic and even “creators” lose their jobs to great prompt writing on Sora.’

-constantfernweh

5.

‘The water crisis, tbh. Everyone’s talking about AI and politics but clean water’s quietly becoming the next big disaster. It’s already hitting a bunch of places hard and barely anyone’s paying attention.’

-PigmentedPigeon

6.

‘ALL of the Beech trees and ALL of the Ash trees in North America will be dead or dying within 15-20 years.

‘The country will look very very different.’

-KatBoySlim

7.

‘The collapse of the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Current.

‘It’s the ocean current that’s responsible for the mild climates in Europe by transporting hot ocean water from the Caribbean up the Gulf Stream. The melting ice caps and glaciers affect the salinity and therefore density of the water up near the arctic, interrupting this current. If the AMOC collapses (and it has before), Europe will become inhospitable.’

-Blowfishfiregun

8.

‘I knew someone within the pork industry who was absolutely convinced that within the next 5ish years there will inevitably be a world wide pig pandemic that would cause significant pork shortages due to strategic euthanasia. Not sure if they’re right or not but it’s possible.’

-usernameemma

9.

‘I think our economy is closer to collapse than anyone in the media or government is letting on. Yes, Wall Street is thriving but around 60% of Americans are struggling with basic needs & would be devastated by a $1500 emergency expense. This is unsustainable & AI is going to make it MUCH worse very quickly.’

-Terlok51