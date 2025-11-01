Donald Trump renovated a bathroom with golden fixtures as millions of Americans struggle during the shutdown – 15 potty reactions

News donald trump

We’re not ones to indulge in toilet humour. But sometimes the jokes just write themselves.

Donald Trump isn’t just demolishing part of the White House to make way for his $250m ballroom.

The US president has also just redecorated the White House’s Lincoln Bathroom in marble and gold – as he proudly showed off on his Truth Social site during the week.

Meanwhile on TruthSocial… Trump publishes 20 photos of refurbished Lincoln bathroom at the White House pic.twitter.com/5EJIPzOrCv — Nick Turse (@nickturse) October 31, 2025

Not that Trump’s one to really care about PR and optics, but many have pointed out that it might be seen as bad taste to boast about an expensive home renovation at a time when the US government is shut down and millions of Americans are increasingly suffering the consequences.

Trump hard at work on the Lincoln Bathroom while the government shutdown hits day 31 pic.twitter.com/iYSkTKHRuY — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 31, 2025

Indeed, the Trump Administration has been trying to cut off Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food assistance payments to some 40 million Americans during the shutdown.

And to top it all off, Trump then attended a Great Gatsby-themed Halloween party for rich members and donors at Mar-A-Lago.

Trump is holding a Great Gatsby/Roaring 20s-themed party at his private club in Palm Beach tonight as he tries to withhold SNAP and health care subsidies from millions of Americans. pic.twitter.com/2hxQKpJLTi — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) November 1, 2025

Shutdown day 31: President Donald Trump and Secretary Marco Rubio attend a a Mar-a-Lago Halloween Party. The official theme is Gatsby and “A little party never killed nobody,” the press is told. AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta. pic.twitter.com/d3J3thRQCX — Benjamin Alvarez (@BenjAlvarez1) November 1, 2025

Many people online have been astonished at the level of tone deafness of the timing and tone of Trump’s latest renovation – not to mention the addition of gold fixtures to the shower and bathtub.

Millions of people are being kicked off of food assistance and millions can’t afford health care anymore. But don’t worry everyone! Trump got a new bathroom. So tone deaf, out of touch, and disgusting. pic.twitter.com/JDyA9LLEo9 — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) October 31, 2025

sure, you might not be able to eat or go to the doctor, but check out how nice Trump’s new marble shitter is pic.twitter.com/E4t85AVrK7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 31, 2025

Who doesn’t love a golden shower? Oh… wait… — Gustavo Rebello (@Gu_rebel) October 31, 2025

It’s wild that Trump is just straight-up into golden showers and we simply came to the wrong idea. https://t.co/RGulupzbvi — SwiftOnSecurity (@SwiftOnSecurity) October 31, 2025

something under discussed is the fact that white house renovations are currently being spearheaded by someone with famously bad interior design taste https://t.co/4qLcqbW9SM — derek guy (@dieworkwear) October 31, 2025

This is what Lincoln’s bathroom looked like when he lived in Illinois pic.twitter.com/9RR91YNQAi — Teresa M French (@TeresaMFrench) October 31, 2025

The entire White House can see you taking a dump. https://t.co/UmdYXbD8VL pic.twitter.com/hRCWO6ccrC — Ankit Jhunjhunwala (@fuzzyyarns) October 31, 2025

