News donald trump

Donald Trump renovated a bathroom with golden fixtures as millions of Americans struggle during the shutdown – 15 potty reactions

Michael White. Updated November 1st, 2025

We’re not ones to indulge in toilet humour. But sometimes the jokes just write themselves.

Donald Trump isn’t just demolishing part of the White House to make way for his $250m ballroom.

The US president has also just redecorated the White House’s Lincoln Bathroom in marble and gold – as he proudly showed off on his Truth Social site during the week.

Not that Trump’s one to really care about PR and optics, but many have pointed out that it might be seen as bad taste to boast about an expensive home renovation at a time when the US government is shut down and millions of Americans are increasingly suffering the consequences.
Indeed, the Trump Administration has been trying to cut off Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food assistance payments to some 40 million Americans during the shutdown.

And to top it all off, Trump then attended a Great Gatsby-themed Halloween party for rich members and donors at Mar-A-Lago.

Many people online have been astonished at the level of tone deafness of the timing and tone of Trump’s latest renovation – not to mention the addition of gold fixtures to the shower and bathtub.

