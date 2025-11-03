US crypto donald trump

Donald Trump was asked why he pardoned a crypto billionaire money launderer and his smugly self-satisfied response wasn’t the slam-dunk he thought it was

John Plunkett. Updated November 3rd, 2025

Donald Trump did a sit-down interview with ABC’s 60 Minutes programmes and there were no end of eye-opening moments and this one was surely close to the very top.

It’s the moment interviewer Norah O’Donnell asked him precisely why he had pardoned Changpeng Zhao (AKA ‘CZ’), the cryptocurrency billionaire with ties to the Trump family’s own crypto venture who served four months in prison after pleading guilty to enabling money laundering.

Right, that’s the background out of the way and here is what Trump had to say in response, a supremely self-satisfied reply that was the precise opposite of the slam-dunk Trump appeared to think it was.

And these people surely said it best.

