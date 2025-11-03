US donald trump magas

Magas said Donald Trump is a real man because he manspreads and of all the A++ comebacks this one really kicked ass

Poke Reporter. Updated November 3rd, 2025

We’re not sure if this counts as the culture war or the political war – maybe it’s both – but today’s topic for debate is Donald Trump’s penchant (Magas – that means he likes doing it) for manspreading.

We mention it after podcaster and writer and other stuff besides @adamcarolla, using Trump’s construction of the White House ballroom as a hook, praised the commander in chief for not being a ‘leg crossing pussy’ like Gavin Newsom or Barack Obama.

‘Ball room,’ see?

And it got no end of entirely on-point responses, as you might imagine …

… but surely no-one kicked its ass like this one.

Or if you prefer …

