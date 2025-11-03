Magas said Donald Trump is a real man because he manspreads and of all the A++ comebacks this one really kicked ass

US donald trump magas

We’re not sure if this counts as the culture war or the political war – maybe it’s both – but today’s topic for debate is Donald Trump’s penchant (Magas – that means he likes doing it) for manspreading.

We mention it after podcaster and writer and other stuff besides @adamcarolla, using Trump’s construction of the White House ballroom as a hook, praised the commander in chief for not being a ‘leg crossing pussy’ like Gavin Newsom or Barack Obama.

The real Trump ballroom is the room he gives his balls in comparison to the leg crossing pussies like Newsom and Obama pic.twitter.com/fYozaDSNRE — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) November 1, 2025

‘Ball room,’ see?

And it got no end of entirely on-point responses, as you might imagine …

How is any man still this insecure https://t.co/huzLB1fgP7 — KD (@BilDowns) November 2, 2025

These maga people are genuinely all so fucking weird and pathetic omg https://t.co/PcbpkKRSlx — Kevin Flanagan (@Kev_Flan) November 3, 2025

You might be thinking about Trumps balls a little too much…. — DevilOnTheDeepBlueSea (@jeepincreepin23) November 2, 2025

fellas is it gay to cross your legs? lol https://t.co/VEGX2H4EeS — cjm (@MillerBombz) November 3, 2025

… but surely no-one kicked its ass like this one.

Ok, Adam, what we have here is a mechanical problem. Obama and Newsom are tall, thin and fit. Trump has thighs like Virginia hams. Have you ever seen a pig cross its legs? pic.twitter.com/UGHanA9Ze9 — Turnbull (@cturnbull1968) November 2, 2025

Or if you prefer …

Newsom and Obama aren’t double diapered and wearing a catheter. So there’s that. pic.twitter.com/EY6I4U5ipC — Marlene Robertson (@marlene4719) November 2, 2025

READ MORE

Donald Trump hosted a ‘Great Gatsby’ Halloween party and the Maga level of self-awareness just hit absolute zero – 17 totally on-the-money responses

Source