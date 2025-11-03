Paul Merton’s lightning-fast comeback to the breaking Andrew Mountbatten Windsor story on Have I Got News For You was a god-tier one-liner

Entertainment HIGNFY Paul merton prince andrew

The news that the former Prince Andrew was to be stripped of his stylings and titles, becoming Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, has been colossal.

It stopped them in their tracks on BBC’s Question Time, dominated the headlines and bulletins, and sent social media into a frenzy of ‘formerly known as Prince’ jokes.

Question Time wasn’t the only BBC show being recorded. This interruption of the proceedings over on Have I Got News For You was already worth a watch for Jason Manford’s quip, but Paul Merton’s lightning-fast punchline elevated it to God tier.

TikTok users were impressed.

1.

The first time they did actually have news for us.

Jack

2.

Paul with perfect comedy timing as always.

Paul Gossan

3.

The cheer says it all.

David William Croppe

On Twitter, the wonderful Scott Bryan shared the clip.

FYI: The Andrew Mountbatten Windsor news broke during a recording of HIGNFY last night. pic.twitter.com/HYxIGssgJK — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) October 31, 2025

There was even more virtual applause.

4.

the paul merton quote "the bad news is he has become king" is an incredible one-liner. nothing faster than paul. https://t.co/PgK2sSvzyN — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) November 2, 2025

5.

Comedy really is a skill isn't it? The delivery, the timing. If Paul Merton says that's straight away I'm not sure it's as funny https://t.co/X1YDqMSeIX — Dale (@DaleAC93) October 31, 2025

6.

Merton is still so sharp — BlackNinja (@BlackNinjaBob) October 31, 2025

7.

Omg this is crazy to get to experience live! — Helen (@t0thelake13) October 31, 2025

8.

Paul Merton as always, on point https://t.co/hPLyEWbOOp — Matty Jones (@stella_bulldog) November 1, 2025

9.

Superbly quick as always

pic.twitter.com/CSpglcg8WH — Phil Rostron ⚽️ (@bigphil321) November 1, 2025

10.

"The bad news, he's become King"… The lightning quick mind of Paul Merton… https://t.co/y4qjnMnIcP — Paul Tubb (@PaulHTubb) November 1, 2025

11.

That's a mouthful of a name. I shall now call him AMW. The Ultimate Sweating Machine. pic.twitter.com/n4hRtCxNGC — Share & njoy (@Go_SYH_In_A_Pig) October 31, 2025

You can watch the whole show on iPlayer.

READ MORE

People loved Paul Merton’s magnificent response to the suggestion he could never be Pope

Source Have I Got News For You Image Screengrab