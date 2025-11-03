Entertainment HIGNFY Paul merton prince andrew

Paul Merton’s lightning-fast comeback to the breaking Andrew Mountbatten Windsor story on Have I Got News For You was a god-tier one-liner

Poke Reporter. Updated November 3rd, 2025

The news that the former Prince Andrew was to be stripped of his stylings and titles, becoming Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, has been colossal.

It stopped them in their tracks on BBC’s Question Time, dominated the headlines and bulletins, and sent social media into a frenzy of ‘formerly known as Prince’ jokes.

Question Time wasn’t the only BBC show being recorded. This interruption of the proceedings over on Have I Got News For You was already worth a watch for Jason Manford’s quip, but Paul Merton’s lightning-fast punchline elevated it to God tier.

@hignfy_official Breaking News hosted by @Jason Manford with @Laura Smyth & @Lou Haigh MP ♬ original sound – Have I Got News For You

TikTok users were impressed.

1.

The first time they did actually have news for us.
Jack

2.

Paul with perfect comedy timing as always.
Paul Gossan

3.

The cheer says it all.
David William Croppe

On Twitter, the wonderful Scott Bryan shared the clip.

There was even more virtual applause.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

You can watch the whole show on iPlayer.

READ MORE

People loved Paul Merton’s magnificent response to the suggestion he could never be Pope

Source Have I Got News For You Image Screengrab