CNN’s Daniel Dale did a whole lotta fact checking of Donald Trump’s 60 Minutes interview and it was simply magnificent

It’s fair to say we didn’t learn an awful lot of new stuff from Donald Trump’s 60 Minutes interview with Norah O’Donnell, although that didn’t mean there was no shortage of jaw-dropping moments.

Like the time he was asked about the crypto billionaire money launderer he pardoned, only to reply that he had no idea who he was (not the slam dunk you thought it was, Donny!)

Or his continued insistence that grocery prices are tumbling downwards (spoiler alert – they’re not).

And it was with that sort of fact checking in mind that we turn to CNN’s estimable Daniel Dale, who is the crown prince of this sort of thing.

And Dale turned his forensic eye to the entirety of the 60 Minutes interview to share just a few of the president’s misspokes/blatant falsehoods, and it really is quite the read.

President Trump did a whole lot of lying on “60 Minutes.” Here’s a fact check of 18 of his false claims to Norah O’Donnell, the vast majority of them previously debunked: – It’s not true grocery prices “are down”; Trump told this lie even after O’Donnell told him they’re up

-… — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 3, 2025

And because that is probably tricky to read in full …

– It’s not true grocery prices “are down”; Trump told this lie even after O’Donnell told him they’re up – It’s not true there is now “no inflation” (it’s at 3%) or that it’s “less than 2%” (it’s at 3%) – It’s not true it was “my idea, which nobody, frankly, had thought of,” to have AI facilities generate their own power on-site (they were already starting to do that while he was out of office, with Biden administration encouragement) – It’s not true “$17 trillion” is being invested in the US “right now” (this fictional figure is nearly double the White House’s own wildly inflated “announcements” figure) – It’s not true each alleged drug boat “kills 25,000 Americans” (this figure plainly makes no sense given US overdose death totals) – It’s not true some recent former presidents invoked the Insurrection Act “28 times” (Ulysses S. Grant has the record because he invoked it on six occasions) – It’s not true Trump has ended “eight wars” (among other issues, his list includes two situations that weren’t wars at all, one war still going full tilt in the DRC, and the Gaza conflict where killing also continues) – It’s not true the Kamala Harris interview Trump sued “60 Minutes” over aired “two days” before the election (it was more than four full weeks before Election Day) – It’s not true Biden gave Ukraine “$350 billion” (inspector general says the US had disbursed $94 billion through June 2025 and appropriated $93 billion more, including funds spent in the US) – It’s not true foreign countries pay his tariffs (US importers make the payments and often pass on costs to consumers) – It’s not true Trump inherited the worst inflation of all time (it was 3% the month he took office, same as now, and even the 9.1% Biden-era peak in 2022 was not close to the all-time record) – It’s not true the 2020 election was “rigged and stolen” (his usual lie) – It’s not true the Presidential Records Act says he was allowed to have classified documents at his home post-presidency (it says all presidential records are to be in government custody the moment a president leaves office) – It’s not true Trump never instructed the Justice Department to go after Comey and James (he explicitly pressured the head of the department to do so in a social media post we all saw) – It’s not true Democrats are trying to give $1.5 trillion to illegal immigrants in the shutdown battle (even the White House’s own disputed figure is a small fraction of that) or that Biden let in 25 million migrants (it’s well under half that even if you count millions who were rapidly expelled) – It’s not true foreign leaders have emptied their prisons to somehow insert criminals into the US as migrants (Trump’s own team has never been able to corroborate this story experts say is baseless) – It’s not true Nancy Pelosi flipped out after finding out his controversial 2019 call with Zelensky “was taped” (there remains no known US tape; what Trump released was a rough transcript, which bolstered rather than undermined Pelosi’s move toward impeachment)

And here are just a few of the responses it prompted.

1.

Shitler lies so often in one interview that the factcheck is longer than the transcript of the actual interview, but here are the many ways our incompetent, dementia-ridden criminal-in-chief flat-out bullshitted the American people on TV last nite: https://t.co/lEe4yPqyIg — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) November 3, 2025

2.

Too bad there wasn’t a journalist in the room to fact check him on at least a few of these. Particularly the predictable lies he tells daily. Even minimal preparation and courage woulda made a difference. Apparently not a priority to @NorahODonnell, @CBSNews or @60Minutes — Michael Azevedo (@AzevedoMraz86) November 3, 2025

3.

relatedly: Trump almost never says anything that is true https://t.co/qOvftZXK5Q — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) November 3, 2025

4.

Bless Daniel Dale for listening to the Asshole in chief so we don’t have to. https://t.co/Y6bvBOmfN8 — joshhayes at bsky (@joshhayes51) November 4, 2025

5.

Why does anyone bother to interview him if they aren’t going to dispute his lies? With all the lying he does why does anybody interview him at all? — JustbnmeinOKC (@JustbnmeinOKC) November 3, 2025

6.

I don’t think there has been a bigger liar in history than Donald Trump. Actually, an interview with Trump is pointless unless you assume that everything Trump says is the exact opposite of what he says . https://t.co/wSwsZkuVc5 — Dutchy Patrick (@DutchyPatrick) November 3, 2025

7.

I’d like a journalist to correct any one of his lies to his face and then ask, “Are you deliberately lying about this, or are your staff giving you false information to make you look incompetent during interviews? Can you really trust them? Any of them?” https://t.co/soL0gOS6ft — It’s Really Wendy (@ItsReallyWendy) November 3, 2025

8.

We should not be surprised that Trump lied in 60 Minutes on a number of issues. That’s what he does all day long, every day. He really has very little significant knowledge of most issues. He just makes shit up as he talks. — No Hoax – Wear a Mask (@chuck_groover) November 3, 2025

9.

He’s so immoral and unstable and unfit and I could go on…. — Leslieoo7 (@Leslieoo7) November 3, 2025

To conclude …

Man, this is quite the list and it’s not even complete. It’s too bad MAGA people won’t read or believe what a lying narcissist this guy is. FoxNews certainly won’t tell them. https://t.co/dHMGBcuLZn — Linda Ajello (@mamajello) November 4, 2025

Here's a fact check of 18 of the false claims President Trump made in his lie-filled interview on "60 Minutes" last night: https://t.co/OYyyfdzoju — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 3, 2025

