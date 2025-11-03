Donald Trump insists that American grocery prices are going down – 17 responses from the ‘five lies or fewer’ checkout line that beg to differ

Politics donald trump fail grocery prices

Donald Trump sat down for a hard-hitting (read: probably heavily edited) interview with “60 Minutes” over the weekend and we it was nice to see the President telling lies on a network other than Fox News.

Of the many contentious talking points he argued with interviewer Norah O’Donnell about, grocery prices came up. Rather, grocery prices went up. Although you’d be hard-pressed to hear the President admit that.

O’DONNELL: Grocery prices are up TRUMP: No, you’re wrong pic.twitter.com/FDf9AgiUXz — Acyn (@Acyn) November 3, 2025

Dr. Orangelove once again blames the previous administration for grocery prices while telling viewers at home not to worry about how expensive beef is because their 401ks are doing great. That oughta put everyone at ease.

(Narrator: it did not.)

1.

Says a man who’s never personally bought groceries in his life. — Lucifer (@LucifersTweetz) November 3, 2025

2.

Grocery store cashier: ok ma’m that’ll be $186.00 Me: no you’re wrong https://t.co/ru7C5QvVuX — pokey pup (@Whatapityonyou) November 3, 2025

3.

Me looking for these low grocery prices. https://t.co/9fK697PFli pic.twitter.com/QGaFwr4gfG — Extremely Country (@DarrinEvans) November 3, 2025

4.

A president who cannot accept the facts is a threat to the country. — Kevin Hsiao1129 ❤️ Memecoin (@KHsiao1129) November 3, 2025

5.

CBS FAILS TO FACT CHECK DONALD TRUMP: Trump just LIED his ass off and says grocery prices are down (THEY ARE NOT) and CBS just lets him sit there and do it without calling him out. WILL THE MEDIA EVER FUCKING LEARN. pic.twitter.com/MWIc3Pwmq4 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) November 3, 2025

6.

Don’t believe your lying grocery receipts… https://t.co/gn96XH6v5m — Monkey Chunk (@ChunkMonkeys) November 3, 2025

7.

He looks like a fool. Everyone goes grocery shopping and pays the bills. You know who doesn’t do these things? Trump. — Irish Eyes are Wide Awake (@tmausa) November 3, 2025

8.