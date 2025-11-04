US MAGA tucker carlson

Tucker Carlson said he was ‘attacked and mauled by a demon’ whilst he was in bed – 17 diabolically funny takedowns

David Harris. Updated November 4th, 2025

Right-wing American political pundit Tucker Carlson certainly doesn’t mind telling the occasional lie or spreading a conspiracy theory or two. He regularly promotes vaccine-sceptical propaganda and was sacked from his Fox News show for airing false claims about the 2020 US election.

But his latest claim is a just a little bit more ‘out there’. Here he is in an interview with Christianities?, a US God-bothering documentary website, telling us about the time he had a bit of rough and tumble with an actual demon.

Thanks to Republicans Against Trump for sharing on Twitter.

It’s perhaps just as well that Tucker ‘doesn’t care’ if nobody believes him, as the replies were a united chorus of ‘chinny reckon?’.

