Tucker Carlson said he was ‘attacked and mauled by a demon’ whilst he was in bed – 17 diabolically funny takedowns

Right-wing American political pundit Tucker Carlson certainly doesn’t mind telling the occasional lie or spreading a conspiracy theory or two. He regularly promotes vaccine-sceptical propaganda and was sacked from his Fox News show for airing false claims about the 2020 US election.

But his latest claim is a just a little bit more ‘out there’. Here he is in an interview with Christianities?, a US God-bothering documentary website, telling us about the time he had a bit of rough and tumble with an actual demon.

Thanks to Republicans Against Trump for sharing on Twitter.

Tucker Carlson says a demon attacked and mauled him while he was in bed: “I had four claw marks on either side, underneath my arms and on my left shoulder. And they were bleeding…No one has to believe me. I don’t care.” pic.twitter.com/eguR3tweHU — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 31, 2025

It’s perhaps just as well that Tucker ‘doesn’t care’ if nobody believes him, as the replies were a united chorus of ‘chinny reckon?’.

1.

Thats the funniest way to lie about cheating on your wife — Fuck You I Quit (@fuckyouiquit) October 31, 2025

2.

Bro, is he okay?… pic.twitter.com/SxthjaEdfT — The Political HQ (@ThePoliticalHQ) October 31, 2025

3.

Does Stephen Miller have an alibi for the night in question? — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) October 31, 2025

4.

Why didn’t he take pictures of his wounds? Why didn’t he go to the hospital to have his wounds treated? Why would the “demon” just claw him and not kill him? Maybe next time he’ll be mugged by a gang of purple leprechauns. What a nutcase… pic.twitter.com/AQOIkSuCyb — The Solutions Party (@_SolutionsParty) October 31, 2025

5.

I love that clip.

A man gets in bed with a woman and four dogs, and wakes up with scratches.

Determines it must be a demon.

If he sleeps with 1000 mosquitoes and wakes up with blood loss would he assume it’s a vampire? — VladT (@Vlad_Tepes_blog) October 31, 2025

6.

He’s not getting over losing his show … — EllenlovesRichard (@ellenlovesrich) October 31, 2025

7.

So he slept with his wife and four dogs in bed together and he thinks a demon clawed him? — Selfie Monkey (@selfie_monkey) October 31, 2025

8.

Hmmmm . , . pic.twitter.com/QJoQz3TsMp — Joshua Lawrence Chamberlain Pseudostan (@CuriosityAbove) October 31, 2025

9.