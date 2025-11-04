‘What’s the most harmless thing you ever did that made someone extremely angry?’ – 17 trivial incidents that escalated quickly

Round Ups Ask Reddit

Sometimes anger builds gradually, getting more and more intense with each annoying experience. Other times, it can go from 0 to 100 instantly for seemingly no reason.

Perhaps most bizarrely of all, the most inconsequential of things can trigger these reactions. And we know this because Legitimate_Mud321posed the following question to the good people over at r/AskReddit:

‘What’s the most harmless thing you ever did that made someone extremely angry?’

Here are the top tantrums that came out of nowhere…

1.

‘A lady called my computer shop and asked a few questions, and some bizarre way her husband turned that into me trying to hook up with his wife. The guy called cussing me out and was screaming, I mean furious. Threatening me, going to kill me, all kinds of insane crap. Got even weirder. His son (sounded about 18 or so) called me right afterward and said his dad had had back surgery and me making him so angry had caused him to bust the stitches in his back, and now he was going to have to take him to the ER and it was all my fault. I never met that lady in my life! Only talked to her briefly one single time. It was beyond crazy. Later his son called me yet again apologizing that ok, it wasn’t my fault about the stitches, but still. I was like, look bro, how about if y’all don’t ever call me again, and you need to work whatever this is out with your mom, or whoever that lady was.’

-ThinkingMonkey69

2.

‘I ate my Halloween candy slower than he ate his equal amount of Halloween candy, therefore I had leftover candy when he didn’t. Sorry you failed the marshmallow test, brother.’

-Silly_Accident3137

3.

‘One time I went shoe shopping with my mom because I needed new workboots, and the ones I wanted were not available in the regular black anymore, there were only camo coloured ones and small pink ones, obviously meant for little girls. So I joked that if there weren’t any black ones anymore, I might as well get a pink set. And my mom lost her entire mind in the middle of the store, yelling and screaming that I couldn’t do that, how pink is for girls, and dare I even consider getting pink boots. It was very obviously a joke, but she just wouldn’t listen and kept throwing a fit in the store in front of everyone there.

Later when we got home, she was still mad, and started going on about it again to my dad, who then also got angry at me, and also wouldn’t listen when I explained it was a joke. This is when I learned not to joke with my parents because they seem unable to understand when something is obviously a joke. I got the camo ones.’

-lycos94

4.

‘I had a buy one get one coupon for a slice of pizza from a shop in Chicago. I wasn’t that hungry so I asked a homeless man outside if he’d like the other slice and some random dude lost their ever loving mind at me and tried to swat the paper plate out of the homeless guy’s hand. He was essentially saying that the homeless “won’t learn” if you feed them. Homeless dude and I ignored him and just walked away. Seriously, it was MY piece of pizza. What is wrong with a person’s brain to get that furious about what I do with it.’

-whynotchristy

5.

‘I once joked with my brother-in-law that I was going to wear a dress. I was 15 at the time and he was so angry that he made stupid comments and eventually told my mom who later went onto an emotional rant/conversation. I ended up being furious at him because he obviously could not understand the joke and took the comment seriously. It caused a lot of problems with my mom for several weeks.’

-richardsequeira

6.

‘Honestly? Probably leaving someone on read for a few hours… didn’t mean anything by it, but they lost it.’

-hannasheaven

7.

‘After waiting 5+ minutes for the owner to arrive, I took his microwaveable meal out of the shared microwave to heat up my own. Cue extreme yelling with a vein sticking out and everything. In a workplace. It was awful.’

-hockey-mom-59

8.

‘My face. I’m not the prettiest girl in the world and while I was in college I worked part time at a pet supply store. One evening a customer flipped out and demanded that my manager fire me because I wasn’t pretty enough to work there. She called the store for days because she thought only attractive people should sell her hamster bedding or something ‍♀️’

-Hefty_Pangolin3273

