Politics christmas flags Reform UK
Kent’s Reform-led council has said the Christmas lights can’t go up until all the lamppost flags come down, if you were wondering whether irony is alive and well in the world – 21 top takedowns
A Reform-led council in a Kentish village has run into a dilemma over whether to allow a parish council to put up public Christmas lights.
‘Beyond ironic’: Reform-led council says flags must come down so Christmas lights can go up
Kent County Council has instructed Harrietsham Parish Council to make sure all Union and Saint George’s flags have been removed from lampposts before the lights are attached – for health and safety reasons.
The flags along the A20 had been praised by Reform UK politicians as a sign of patriotism, so the latest Reform climbdown is more than a little embarrassing for them.
Harrietsham Parish Council posted this update to their website.
Forget ‘Daddy or chips?’ – the big choice in Kent is ‘Flags or Christmas?’
You’d need a heart of gammon not to laugh…
It's finally happened.
Christmas cancelled in Kent because Operation Raise the Colours tatty lamp post flags prevent the Christmas lights going up.
www.harrietshamparishcouncil.gov.uk/community/ha…
Reform-run Council Cancels Christmas… And, at significant cost.
I would say you couldn't make it up. But unfortunately Reform can and did. ~AA
So, the Reform council now running Kent is telling their "patriotic" supporters to take their flags down or Christmas is cancelled (but they'd still have to pay for it!)
Hilarious
The Law of Unintended Consequences always comes good. I love it.
Down with flags, up with the fairy lights is a campaign I could fully and enthusiastically support!!!!
"Cancel the kitchen scraps for lepers and orphans, no more merciful beheadings, and call off Christmas."
Do you think the whole phoney-patriot endeavour is, erm, flagging?
I hate those fucking idiots. "Colours" has a specific meaning, for the military, flags that were originally leadership and rallying points with their own bodyguards, now ceremonial with battle honours and insignia, not some shitty polyester spunk-crusted rags affixed to lamp-posts with zipties.
Christmas or flags? The great Reform dilema.
Christmas cancelled because of banners celebrating a Turkish migrant!
