Kent’s Reform-led council has said the Christmas lights can’t go up until all the lamppost flags come down, if you were wondering whether irony is alive and well in the world – 21 top takedowns

A Reform-led council in a Kentish village has run into a dilemma over whether to allow a parish council to put up public Christmas lights.

Kent County Council has instructed Harrietsham Parish Council to make sure all Union and Saint George’s flags have been removed from lampposts before the lights are attached – for health and safety reasons.

The flags along the A20 had been praised by Reform UK politicians as a sign of patriotism, so the latest Reform climbdown is more than a little embarrassing for them.

Harrietsham Parish Council posted this update to their website.

Forget ‘Daddy or chips?’ – the big choice in Kent is ‘Flags or Christmas?’

It's finally happened. Christmas cancelled in Kent because Operation Raise the Colours tatty lamp post flags prevent the Christmas lights going up. www.harrietshamparishcouncil.gov.uk/community/ha… [image or embed] — Otto English (@ottoenglish.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 1:46 PM

So, the Reform council now running Kent is telling their "patriotic" supporters to take their flags down or Christmas is cancelled (but they'd still have to pay for it!)

Hilarious — ianlineham.bsky.social (@ianlineham.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 2:14 PM

The Law of Unintended Consequences always comes good. I love it. — As Sparks Fly Upwards (@fitzjohn.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 7:52 PM

Down with flags, up with the fairy lights is a campaign I could fully and enthusiastically support!!!! — girlwiththemessyhair (@girlwithmessyhair.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 2:11 PM

"Cancel the kitchen scraps for lepers and orphans, no more merciful beheadings, and call off Christmas." — Steve B (@stevebasnett.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 2:23 PM

I hate those fucking idiots. "Colours" has a specific meaning, for the military, flags that were originally leadership and rallying points with their own bodyguards, now ceremonial with battle honours and insignia, not some shitty polyester spunk-crusted rags affixed to lamp-posts with zipties. — Old Hobbit (@oldhobbit.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 3:19 PM

