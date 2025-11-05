Reform UK’s Zia Yusuf insists that ‘foreign nationals’ are simultaneously claiming disability benefits and taking all our jobs – Schrödinger entered the chat

Politics Reform UK zia yusuf

If you’re on the right of politics it’s often hard to decide what line to take when attacking immigrants. Do you go for the ‘they’re all workshy and claiming benefits’ line, or do you choose the ‘they’re coming over here and taking all our jobs’ option?

Well, the former chairman of Reform UK, Zia Yusuf, has decided he’d just go for both lines of attack, in the same BBC Politics Live interview. Who cares if they’re contradictory? Certainly not Zia.

Thanks to Best for Britain for sharing on Twitter.

Never have I seen such a perfect example of Schrödinger's Migrant. Zia Yusuf, asked whose PIP Reform would cut, talks about "foreign nationals". Less than a minute later, same "foreign nationals" are taking all the jobs and damning British youth to life on PIP. Clownshow. ~AA pic.twitter.com/ZCcYV8Wnss — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) November 3, 2025

Twitter had some thoughts on Schrödinger’s migrants.

Disabled young foreign nationals are taking all the jobs & claiming PIP? I'm confused. — The Log Lady (@gamecounsel) November 3, 2025

It says a lot about @reformparty_uk when all they can talk about is how useless, unqualified and uneducated British youth and workers are that companies have to resort to hiring foreign nationals to do the jobs they can't. — l'Immortale (@Don_LImmortale) November 3, 2025

Wonder if @ZiaYusufUK has an answer for the sheer buffoonery on display here! Either foreign nationals are taking our jobs, or they are claiming PIP. They can’t be doing both…‍♂️ — Andy Melville (@Andy_Melville) November 3, 2025

The permanent dichotomy of the right.

Britain is simultaneously the greatest country in the world AND

1. Disproportionately full of work shy scroungers on benefits and,

2. Easily coerced into signing up to incredibly unfavourable deals by the evil, conniving EU — The Right Honourable Lord Elpuss of Shitterton (@Hon_Lord_Elpuss) November 3, 2025

Wait! There's no British under 25s in jobs… I'd best tell my nephews and nieces then, they seem to think they go to work everyday and get paid for it… — MadasaBoxofFrogs (@NannyOggsGreebo) November 3, 2025

This is where Reform doesn’t make sense. @ZiaYusufUK – “foreigners are taking jobs for young people “.@Nigel_Farage – minimum wage is too high for young people and is overpricing them out of work . — Carol K (@carolka20) November 4, 2025

