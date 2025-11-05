Politics Reform UK zia yusuf

Reform UK’s Zia Yusuf insists that ‘foreign nationals’ are simultaneously claiming disability benefits and taking all our jobs – Schrödinger entered the chat

David Harris. Updated November 5th, 2025

If you’re on the right of politics it’s often hard to decide what line to take when attacking immigrants. Do you go for the ‘they’re all workshy and claiming benefits’ line, or do you choose the ‘they’re coming over here and taking all our jobs’ option?

Well, the former chairman of Reform UK, Zia Yusuf, has decided he’d just go for both lines of attack, in the same BBC Politics Live interview. Who cares if they’re contradictory? Certainly not Zia.

Thanks to Best for Britain for sharing on Twitter.

Twitter had some thoughts on Schrödinger's migrants.

