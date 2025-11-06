US CNN donald trump Kaitlan Collins

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins delivered a scorching hard truth to Donald Trump and his (non) response spoke volumes

John Plunkett. Updated November 6th, 2025

It’s not been a good week for Donald Trump, with Democrats celebrating positive election results across the US including the stunning victory of Zohran Mamdani in the New York mayoral race.

So no wonder the President was looking a bit down in the dumps, not that you’d expect large swathes of the American media to point this out.

Not CNN’s estimable Kaitlan Collins, however, who delivered a scorching hard truth to Trump and the look on his face – and total non-response – surely spoke volumes.

Take that!

And here are just a few of the comments it prompted.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages: 1 2