CNN’s Kaitlan Collins delivered a scorching hard truth to Donald Trump and his (non) response spoke volumes

It’s not been a good week for Donald Trump, with Democrats celebrating positive election results across the US including the stunning victory of Zohran Mamdani in the New York mayoral race.

So no wonder the President was looking a bit down in the dumps, not that you’d expect large swathes of the American media to point this out.

Not CNN’s estimable Kaitlan Collins, however, who delivered a scorching hard truth to Trump and the look on his face – and total non-response – surely spoke volumes.

Reporter: Mr. President you sound very frustrated by last night’s election. What are the takeaways for people in the room? Trump: Thank you very much pic.twitter.com/oQ8lZNPIhd — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) November 5, 2025

BREAKING: In a hilarious moment, Kaitlan Collins expertly trolls Trump on last night's epic losses for Republicans (none of his endorsements won), noting "You sound very frustrated by last night's election." Trump, clearly furious: "Thank you very much."

Translation: still crying about being rejected by voters and unable to accept reality.

Enough. He got humiliated last night — and the mask slipped instantly. Kaitlan Collins hits him with the most polite sniper shot in history:

"You sound very frustrated by last night's election." And Trump goes: "Thank you very much." Translation:

Rage.

Shame.

Rage.

Shame.

Ketchup…

