Texas governor Greg Abbott asked for a moment of silence after NYC elected Zohran Mamdani and Twitter turned the volume all the way up to 11 with these hilarious replies

The political world got rocked this week when New York City elected Zohran Mamdani to be its next mayor. Mamdani is the youngest NYC mayor in over a century, he’s openly socialist, and he’s the first Muslim ever to be elected to this position.

This is not going over well with the Magas.

In addition to openly hostile and racist rants coming from the far-right and right side of the aisle, this particular tweet stood out. Texas Governor, Greg Abbott, treated Mamdani’s victory as a cause for mourning, asking his followers for a moment of silence.

Join me for a moment of silence for NYC. Thoughts & prayers. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 5, 2025

The ratio of mocking responses was overwehlming. And hilarious. Here are just a few of the many hysterical ideas people had to observe this moment.

how I showed up to greg abbott’s moment of silence for nyc https://t.co/fdusVD0hNo pic.twitter.com/5oL6nSP9n1 — liz (@allstoowelI) November 5, 2025

Left Texas to move to NYC 7 years ago and THANK THE LAWD I did https://t.co/GbZb0aG7XK pic.twitter.com/4ksVSEMm8a — molo (@molo011) November 5, 2025

