This magnificent takedown of a ‘lecturing’ conservative pundit on CNN was already good but his sister’s subsequent payoff made it even better

Politics CNN roasted siblings

We’ve all been there before. You pull off the sickest burn off the top of your head. Your opponent has no comeback. It’s a unanimous victory.

Then your sister shows up.

That’s what happened to progressive activist, David Hogg. Hogg was led into activism after surviving the largest high school shooting in America’s history. He supports noble causes and joined CNN to discuss current events with some more conservative guests.

Here’s Hogg putting conservative pundit Scott Jennings in his place with a pitch-perfect roast about his watch.

Going on CNN to lecture people about affordability while wearing a Rolex is a choice.

pic.twitter.com/RrAoeNjhpR — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) November 4, 2025

Boom. No notes. Perfect execution. Twitter stood up to applaud.

Hahahahahahaha I laughed OUT LOUD when I saw this. You absolutely buried @ScottJenningsKY. I’ve literally never seen him speechless like this without some smug response. — Melissa Melisma (@MelissaMelisma) November 4, 2025

Nicely done. Especially after not taking the bait on @ScottJenningsKY‘s ridiculous “Islamo-Marxist bucks” comment. People who say stuff like that should be treated like what they really are, mentally deranged dudes who sit on park benches in soiled pants talking to pigeons. — IMH Canada (@imhcanada) November 4, 2025

I was watching when you said that and it was bang on! Not only does that reflect those on the CNN panel, but the entire Trump Administration and its supporters. It’s really nice for them in their big homes with their massive bank accounts trying to justify cuts to those in need. — Rae Girl With Elbows Up♥️❤️☮️ (@The_Rae_Girl) November 4, 2025

LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOO about time someone said it — J. Strand (@DJ_Ajaxx) November 4, 2025

People are sick of wealthy people telling others they’re not doing enough & they should eat hamburger helper, while they are wearing a rolex, building ballrooms, have multiple residences & live like kings. That look on Jennings face says “Welp you got me there.” These people. ‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/vSDt91e7ec — Disappointed Donna (@dddonnnaaa) November 5, 2025

I’m so glad you schooled Scott Jennings I can’t stand him with that dumb smug look on his face — Debra(Warrior Princess) KHive (@warrior_debra) November 4, 2025

Hey now, he had to steal from a bunch of critical government services under trump to afford that Rolex! — We all go a little woke sometimes ❤️ (@Artisanwig) November 4, 2025

Things were going great for Hogg. Then his sister entered the chat.

I take personal credit for David being able to flame someone this well. It is only through years of relentless sibling roasts that he got to this level. https://t.co/Css2ElqFjQ — Lauren Hogg (@lauren_hoggs) November 4, 2025

Mic drop.

this post is such older sibling energy — Nash (@Nash) November 4, 2025

Well, it turns out that your sibling abuse was actually a service to your country! — Jietzsche (@Jietzsche) November 4, 2025

I would much rather credit a man’s sister so thank you for announcing yourself. We know who does the hard work around here. — Dani Tanner (@Dani_Knope) November 5, 2025

Taking credit for your sibling’s burns is exactly the kind of sibling energy we need — GB (@gajananbiradar) November 5, 2025

Thanksgiving dinner is going to be interesting at the Hogg household this year.

