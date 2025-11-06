Politics CNN roasted siblings

This magnificent takedown of a ‘lecturing’ conservative pundit on CNN was already good but his sister’s subsequent payoff made it even better

Saul Hutson. Updated November 6th, 2025

We’ve all been there before. You pull off the sickest burn off the top of your head. Your opponent has no comeback. It’s a unanimous victory.

Then your sister shows up.

That’s what happened to progressive activist, David Hogg. Hogg was led into activism after surviving the largest high school shooting in America’s history. He supports noble causes and joined CNN to discuss current events with some more conservative guests.

Here’s Hogg putting conservative pundit Scott Jennings in his place with a pitch-perfect roast about his watch.

Boom. No notes. Perfect execution. Twitter stood up to applaud.

Things were going great for Hogg. Then his sister entered the chat.

Mic drop.

Thanksgiving dinner is going to be interesting at the Hogg household this year.

READ MORE

Texas governor Greg Abbott asked for a moment of silence after NYC elected Zohran Mamdani and Twitter turned the volume all the way up to 11 with these hilarious replies

Source: Twitter @davidhogg111