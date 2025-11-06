‘What is a phrase that people use that you cannot stand?’ – 17 sayings that get under everyone’s skin

Round Ups Ask Reddit

Language is always evolving. Sadly, it seems, in an annoying direction.

At least that’s according to the findings of sad_t0ast, who decided to turn to r/AskReddit and task its users with the following question:

‘What is a phrase that people use that you cannot stand?’

Brace yourself for these replies that will likely give you the ick or make you cringe…

1.

‘I’m speaking my truth.

‘Oh, you mean your opinion? Got it.’

-Nuts2Buttts

2.

‘We care about your privacy.’

-1whoisconcerned

3.

‘Using “seggs” for sex.’

-watchfulflora

4.

‘For all intensive purposes.’

-Xaxxis

5.

‘Irregardless’

-oneintriguing007

6.

‘There’s always someone who’s worse off than you’

-Western-Mushroom-526

7.

‘All of the advertiser-friendly soft baby lingo that people need to use in their videos now to stay monetized.

‘Unalive, Passionate Hugging, SewerSlide, Grape ect.

‘I understand some companies are not going to want their brand tied to YouTubers and TikTokers who say these kinds of phrases, and I understand that some people are going to have their trigger warnings, but suicide, rape, murder and sex It’s stuff that, for better and for worse, are a part of life. We can’t just pretend that it’s not by using a little TikTok-friendly workaround.

‘I feel like this does more harm than good, because now these kinds of things are not taken as seriously, because people need to use the little workaround to soften the blow.

‘People commit suicide. People get murdered. People get raped. None of this is okay, and I wish we live in a world where it didn’t happen, but we need to stop taking the severity out of it by using some kindergarten lingo.’

-Original-Math-4459

8.

‘I was today years old.

‘I did a thing

‘Tell me blah blah without telling me blah blah..

‘If you know, you know’

-Fluffy_Meat1018

9.

‘When someone is referencing a time in the morning and says “7am in the morning” WHAT THE FUCK DO YOU THINK AM AND PM MEAN!?’

-Spirited_Taste4756