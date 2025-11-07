Donald Trump’s response to a White House visitor fainting was shocking but RFK Jr’s knee-jerk reaction was properly hilarious
Shocking scenes in the White House where a press call was interrupted by one of the guests literally fainting on the spot.
holy shit — one of Trump’s toadies just passed out and the White House event is brought to an abrupt end pic.twitter.com/o3nu5QUpcg
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 6, 2025
It was shocking because of what happened to Gordon Findlay of Ozempic maker Novo Nordisk – since recovered, we hasten to add – and because of Donald Trump’s extraordinary reaction.
incredible photo that’s definitely worth at least 1,000 words from Andrew Harnik of Getty pic.twitter.com/FC2gHPoG4x
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 6, 2025
But what really made us laugh – properly laugh – was the reaction of Trump’s health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr. Keep an eye on him (he’s the one on the right, in the highly unlikely case you don’t know already).
RFK Jr’s response to someone collapsing nearby him was to haul ass out of the room as quickly as possible pic.twitter.com/mG1Z0teqW7
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 6, 2025
And while, as many people pointed out, he may well have been rushing to get help, it didn’t exactly look like that, prompting no end of funny – very funny – comments.
1.
He’s got enough family trauma to know when he needs to escape
— HH Gregg (@FvckToddG) November 6, 2025
2.
He thinks heart attacks are contagious
— Local Midwest Pig Farmer (@LocalPigFarmer1) November 6, 2025
3.
Bro knows about the CIA aneurism gun
— plorpo (@plorpo46700) November 6, 2025
4.
wont let the brainworms get him again
— pav (@pavPosting) November 6, 2025
5.
“The nanobots got another one, I’m getting the fuck outta here”
— K-Med (@K__Med) November 6, 2025
6.
It’s basically baked into the DNA of every Kennedy at this point to dip out once shit starts going down.
— Mars Seems Nice (@MarsSeemsNice) November 6, 2025