US donald trump RFK Jr.

Donald Trump’s response to a White House visitor fainting was shocking but RFK Jr’s knee-jerk reaction was properly hilarious

John Plunkett. Updated November 7th, 2025

Shocking scenes in the White House where a press call was interrupted by one of the guests literally fainting on the spot.

It was shocking because of what happened to Gordon Findlay of Ozempic maker Novo Nordisk – since recovered, we hasten to add – and because of Donald Trump’s extraordinary reaction.

But what really made us laugh – properly laugh – was the reaction of Trump’s health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr. Keep an eye on him (he’s the one on the right, in the highly unlikely case you don’t know already).

And while, as many people pointed out, he may well have been rushing to get help, it didn’t exactly look like that, prompting no end of funny – very funny – comments.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages: 1 2