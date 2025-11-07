Elon Musk was asked to justify his claim that new NY mayor Zohran Mamdani was a ‘swindler’ and the pause lasted so long we thought our watch had stopped

US elon musk Joe rogan

Always on the lookout to make friends and influence people, Elon Musk has accused the new New York mayor Zohran Mamdani of being a ‘swindler’.

Over on the Joe Rogan podcast, the presenter wondered exactly what Musk had meant by that and asked him to explain himself, and the pause that followed not just at the beginning but at the end, was of truly epic proportions.

ROGAN: “What makes Mamdani a swindler?” MUSK: “uhhhhhhhh….” pic.twitter.com/ZqPGm9oI5G — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) November 6, 2025

And these people surely said it best.

1.

I was one of those who always heard how brilliant Elon Musk was i never paid much attention to it. Then when I started paying attention and actually listened to him speak…bro how TF did this guy ever convince people he was smart much less genius level smart? pic.twitter.com/CMSHSK6R9g — Spartan King (@Spartan31722559) November 6, 2025

2.

3.

The thing about Musk is that he doesn’t have a single observation that he didn’t steal from an even dumber guy https://t.co/rZSZNRObaY — Mr. Chau (@Srirachachau) November 6, 2025

4.

Why did musk then proceed to describe himself and Trump as swindlers? — NeonLite (@AuntieSkittles) November 6, 2025

5.

The complete lack of self awareness is comical yet completely unsurprising https://t.co/KLT2LhCDtt — Dr. Rajpal Brar, DPT (@3cbPerformance) November 6, 2025

6.

So, for example, if you say you are going to cut hundreds of billions from America’s budget with your inexperienced DOGE team and then don’t do it, that makes you a swindler @elonmusk ? — Kansasgma – No Shutdowns Under Joe (@robbsma) November 6, 2025

7.

This is some off the scale projection from Leon https://t.co/gWAb2K0zKw — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) November 6, 2025

8.

Mamdani is one of the most consistent people when it comes to messaging what his platform is about.

EIon must be completely unable to understand what “affordability” means, too disconnected from the struggles of real working class people in America. — Rogue Stereo (@Rogue_Stereo) November 6, 2025

9.

Accusing someone of being a swindler and then not being able to give an example of how they are a swindler is something a swindler does. https://t.co/k0cNvEdVQn — Jason Overstreet (@JasonOverstreet) November 6, 2025

10.

“Whatever the audience want to hear?” Yeah ok Elon. pic.twitter.com/Fe6Kh457D7 — Jonesñ (@Jonesenin) November 6, 2025

11.

This is only 43 seconds long and I still couldn’t sit through it. The second hand embarrassment was just too mucb. https://t.co/Uk4VaLCRvX — YellowsClub (@yellowsclub) November 6, 2025

