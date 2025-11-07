US elon musk Joe rogan

Elon Musk was asked to justify his claim that new NY mayor Zohran Mamdani was a ‘swindler’ and the pause lasted so long we thought our watch had stopped

John Plunkett. Updated November 7th, 2025

Always on the lookout to make friends and influence people, Elon Musk has accused the new New York mayor Zohran Mamdani of being a ‘swindler’.

Over on the Joe Rogan podcast, the presenter wondered exactly what Musk had meant by that and asked him to explain himself, and the pause that followed not just at the beginning but at the end, was of truly epic proportions.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

READ MORE

Donald Trump’s response to a White House visitor fainting was shocking but RFK Jr’s knee-jerk reaction was properly hilarious

Source @TheTNHoller