Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week
Hello and welcome to the Poke’s round-up of funny stuff from Twitter/X over the past seven days. It won’t fill a Traitors-shaped hole in your life, but it might give you a laugh, and we could all do with that.
If you spot something you like, maybe give the poster a follow.
Let’s go.
1.
I’m doing better than my parents at my age. they had like, no followers
— Audrey Kaufman (@KaufmanAudrey) November 6, 2025
2.
Fun fact: this is the only Tube station to be named after TWO types of cheese pic.twitter.com/NdYtjygsC4
— Londonist (@Londonist) November 2, 2025
3.
Trying to persuade the bouncer to let you back in after being kicked out pic.twitter.com/UREiv1F2iX
— The Traitors HQ (@the_traitors_) October 30, 2025
4.
A guy from Bury in lederhosen will sell you a sausage with sauerkraut for £11. pic.twitter.com/yCMi5m1PdB
— Brian Spuzuki (@BrianSpanner1) November 3, 2025
5.
the new algorithm is pretty good. i liked one penguin video and now every tweet on my timeline is of a baby penguin. exactly what i wanted.
— derek guy (@dieworkwear) November 3, 2025
6.
People really just get off of work and still go do things?? Calm down Avengers
— Trey (@treydayway) November 7, 2025
7.
Who you are when you realize your jacket has fake pockets is the real you.
— krista (@kristabellerina) November 4, 2025
8.
I just hope whoever came up with the spelling for Wednesday was pudnished for their actions.
— Not Today Eric (@NotTodayEric) November 5, 2025
9.
World’s most expensive places to eat:
4: New York
3: Zurich
2: Oslo
1: The sandwich shop at any airport
— Pundamentalism (@Pundamentalism) November 4, 2025
10.
It’s the Oval Office, reimagined as a Spirit Halloween pop-up for aspiring autocrats. Every inch screams “What if Louis XIV discovered QVC?” pic.twitter.com/VqTgAOrkdc
— Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) November 6, 2025
11.
My neighbors already have their Christmas tree up, so naturally I called the police.
— Abby Heugel (@AbbyHasIssues) November 4, 2025
12.
My favorite life hack is taking big tasks I’m avoiding, breaking them into smaller more manageable tasks, and then not doing those either.
— Paige Kellerman (@PaigeKellerman) November 6, 2025