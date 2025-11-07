Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter tweets of the week

Hello and welcome to the Poke’s round-up of funny stuff from Twitter/X over the past seven days. It won’t fill a Traitors-shaped hole in your life, but it might give you a laugh, and we could all do with that.

If you spot something you like, maybe give the poster a follow.

Let’s go.

1.

I’m doing better than my parents at my age. they had like, no followers — Audrey Kaufman (@KaufmanAudrey) November 6, 2025

2.

Fun fact: this is the only Tube station to be named after TWO types of cheese pic.twitter.com/NdYtjygsC4 — Londonist (@Londonist) November 2, 2025

3.

Trying to persuade the bouncer to let you back in after being kicked out pic.twitter.com/UREiv1F2iX — The Traitors HQ (@the_traitors_) October 30, 2025

4.

A guy from Bury in lederhosen will sell you a sausage with sauerkraut for £11. pic.twitter.com/yCMi5m1PdB — Brian Spuzuki (@BrianSpanner1) November 3, 2025

5.

the new algorithm is pretty good. i liked one penguin video and now every tweet on my timeline is of a baby penguin. exactly what i wanted. — derek guy (@dieworkwear) November 3, 2025

6.

People really just get off of work and still go do things?? Calm down Avengers — Trey (@treydayway) November 7, 2025

7.

Who you are when you realize your jacket has fake pockets is the real you. — krista (@kristabellerina) November 4, 2025

8.

I just hope whoever came up with the spelling for Wednesday was pudnished for their actions. — Not Today Eric (@NotTodayEric) November 5, 2025

9.

World’s most expensive places to eat: 4: New York

3: Zurich

2: Oslo

1: The sandwich shop at any airport — Pundamentalism (@Pundamentalism) November 4, 2025

10.

It’s the Oval Office, reimagined as a Spirit Halloween pop-up for aspiring autocrats. Every inch screams “What if Louis XIV discovered QVC?” pic.twitter.com/VqTgAOrkdc — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) November 6, 2025

11.

My neighbors already have their Christmas tree up, so naturally I called the police. — Abby Heugel (@AbbyHasIssues) November 4, 2025

12.