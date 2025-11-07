Celebrity food hollywood Patrick Stewart

Patrick Stewart told the tale of the first time he had an American hamburger and it was fabulously, deliciously done

Poke Staff. Updated November 7th, 2025

Time now to turn to Patrick Stewart’s autobiography – well, one bit of it in particular which went viral on Twitter after @Brandon_Bird shared this passage about coming to America and eating a hamburger.

And it’s fair to say the star of stage and screen and Star Trek doesn’t disappoint.

And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Source @Brandon_Bird