Steve Bannon warned Republicans they’ll go to jail if they don’t win the election and it wasn’t the campaign slogan he thought it was – 15 totally on-point comebacks

Politics 28 elections magas prison

Well, that’s certainly an interesting platform to run on.

Self-confessed fraudster and on-again-off-again Trump Admin Bestie, Steve Bannon, was giving a passionate speech in response to the recent election results and he had some scorching hot takes.

Primarily, that if Magas don’t start winning elections, he and his cronies are going to wind up in jail for all of the laws they’ve broken since Trump first floated down that golden elevator.

Here are Bannon’s full thoughts:

Steve Bannon: If we lose the midterms and we lose 2028, some in this room are going to prison, myself included.

pic.twitter.com/O1iyPipz0n — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 6, 2025

This is… a really bizarre thing to openly state in public? Anyone with a brain can see as clear as day that from Trump on down, people have stayed in power by breaking laws. But to openly admit that you need your friends in power to help keep you out of jail? That’s a choice.

Twitter was rejoicing in the self-own.

1.

So, in reality, what Steve Bannon is saying is that some of them WILL go to prison if Reps don’t win. CLEARLY, they have no plans to govern, they have plans to stay out of PRISON. He just said in plain English the REAL reason they want to win. The Dems better win in 2026. — Dianna Maria (@DiannaMaria) November 6, 2025

2.

Don’t threaten me with a good time! — Michael Peters (@mikepete25) November 6, 2025

3.

Every time he talks about “saving America,” what he really means is “saving himself.” The fear act’s worn thin. — Maelis Ink (@MaelisInk) November 6, 2025

4.

Yes yes and HELL YES you all are!!! Criminals BELONG behind bars… glad you admitted you’re a criminal… — Sabrina_Arnett (@MayaBug2016) November 6, 2025

5.

Bannon promising everyone a good time. https://t.co/G29pp7H7kz — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) November 6, 2025

6.

This is a clear admission of committing crimes punishable by imprisonment.

And to avoid this, something far bigger than January 6, 2021, is being planned. pic.twitter.com/P2B4kZO1Ff — محمد الخالدي MK (@mdalkldi1918) November 6, 2025

7.