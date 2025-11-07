Politics 28 elections magas prison

Steve Bannon warned Republicans they’ll go to jail if they don’t win the election and it wasn’t the campaign slogan he thought it was – 15 totally on-point comebacks

Saul Hutson. Updated November 7th, 2025

Well, that’s certainly an interesting platform to run on.

Self-confessed fraudster and on-again-off-again Trump Admin Bestie, Steve Bannon, was giving a passionate speech in response to the recent election results and he had some scorching hot takes.

Primarily, that if Magas don’t start winning elections, he and his cronies are going to wind up in jail for all of the laws they’ve broken since Trump first floated down that golden elevator.

Here are Bannon’s full thoughts:

This is… a really bizarre thing to openly state in public? Anyone with a brain can see as clear as day that from Trump on down, people have stayed in power by breaking laws. But to openly admit that you need your friends in power to help keep you out of jail? That’s a choice.

Twitter was rejoicing in the self-own.

