This accidentally correct answer on Greg James’ quiz will always make us smile and it was simply magnifico

Entertainment Greg James quiz Radio 1

We’re no strangers to quiz fails on these pages – and indeed in real life – and this one is up there with our very favourites.

It’s an episode of Yesterday’s Quiz on the Greg James show, there was an accidental correct answer that got Greg really excited – which is no mean feat at quarter past seven in the morning.

Watch what happened.

“How do you say ‘hello’ in Italian?” “Bonjour. No!”

In case you don’t know, ‘buongiorno’ is Italian for ‘good day’ and is pronounced ‘bonjour no’ – more or less.

Greg added –

“Judging by my tired face touching, Dave was exactly the energy injection I needed. Well done me for committing to a LIVE quiz EVERY DAY at 7:15am.”

It gave TikTok users an energy injection, too.

This had me crying!! Best thing ever!!

Rob

What is “Je ne sais pas” in English?

CphClaret

Task failed successfully.

SirAlbotron

It’s like the classic Russ Abbott Mastermind sketch.

wearetheclarks

That’s one way to wake u up.

Stacey82

I loved this, proper tickled me

Wednesday Joy Adams

A lot of pedants people came to the comments to say that ‘ciao’ is hello and ‘buongiorno’ is only good morning.

Greg had an answer for them.

“bUT bUonGiORno mEAnS GoOd dAY!!!!!” What’s Italian for WHY DO YOU HATE JOY?

Oliver King imagined a similar scenario.

That’s like ‘Can you give me the name of the standard unit of electrical power? What?!

Conor Flannery remembered another amazing quiz moment.

Like when “Pass” was the answer on The Chase!

And here it is …

READ MORE

Greg James is plotting a cracking revenge after this royal burn from Prince William

Source Greg James Image Screengrab