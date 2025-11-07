Women have been sharing their ‘street smart’ safety tips when they are out and about and it’s an eye-opening read (especially if you’re a man)

Life Ask Reddit safety street smart women

It can be a terrifying world out there if you’re a woman. Things men turn a blind eye to can become a life-threatening hazard.

That’s why Reddit user u/groceryenthusiast asked:

‘Street smart women, what are your tips to keep yourself safe?’

But she added some context to her querry:

‘Saw a similar post on the main Ask Reddit and I was really surprised at how different my comment was (which I’ll repost in the comments here) from so many others. ‘The men who make up the majority of Reddit were posting how to avoid getting pickpocketed and the like – when my kind of street smarts (and that of most other women I know) are so much more about keeping ourselves personally safe: how to avoid being touched without consent, from being roofied, even from being kidnapped or killed.’

It helped shed light on the types of responses she was interested in. And Redditors didn’t disappoint, offering tips on everything from where to park, to how to shop, to how to listen to music in public.

The most thoughtful suggestions were also the most eye-opening. The list is a horrific but important read.

1.

‘My daughter wears her headphones with no music so she can ignore any guy who says anything to her in the street by pretending she can’t hear them, but also being able to hear anyone behind her. Another thing is when walking out at night or waitng for a lift, she will call someone and stay on the phone with them until she’s not alone.’

OraDr8

2.

‘I’ve been told that if you’re wearing rings, turn them around, so that the jewel or sharp design in on the inside of your hand- it makes it easier to scratch them down an attackers face.’

Perrie99

3.

‘This sounds morbid but is advice that my police officer father told me when I was young.

‘If you ever are in a situation where someone is trying to kidnap you/take you by force someplace/carjack you, fight for your life there and then BEFORE you get taken to the second location, etc.

‘The second location is almost always where they are going to bring you to kill you.

‘Better to fight immediately and have a chance for survival.’

Krissyeeen

4.

‘It’s getting cold again, so beware of scarves. They’re an easy tool to strangle someone with. Wear a cowl or turtleneck sweater, or check tutorials on how to wear a scarf so that it cannot be slipped.’

1seconddecision

5.

‘Sales on Facebook Marketplace can be conducted at your local police station. Mine has a spot in the parking lot right in front of the main doors for that purpose. It’s my go-to now for purchases from strangers.’

Anonymous

6.

‘When possible, never entirely rely on other people for a ride, especially on a first date. Situations and people can turn quickly, and you don’t want to be stuck in a bad situation.’

shenlyism

7.

‘At night, I never walk within arm’s reach of a doorway, parked car, or alleyway. Anywhere someone could grab you and pull you inside is somewhere you want to stay a fair distance from.’

groceryenthusiast