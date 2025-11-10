The Daily Show’s montage of 16 years of political commentators predicting a millionaire exodus from NYC comes with a huge pinch of salt

US the daily show

Now that Zohran Mamdani has won the election to become the Mayor of New York City, we’re all on exodus watch.

I am gonna be pissed if these assholes were bluffing. I’m really looking forward to NYC being nicer next time I visit. [image or embed] — ABR (@abr.bsky.social) November 5, 2025 at 4:12 AM

Nothing to report so far, but we’ll keep you updated.

The Daily Show has been watching proceedings with a sceptical eye, and this montage they created explains why they’re not holding their breath until anyone – but particularly the rich – make a quick getaway to Florida.

What’s that you say? Right-wing commentators are full of BS? We’re shocked …shocked, we tell you!

Here’s what Bluesky users thought of it.

1.

2.

3.

Let them go, if they refuse to pay taxes like everyone else what the hell does it matter whether they stay or go? Give me a free ride or I’m leaving!

Let me help you pack! — sam1am4bg.bsky.social (@sam1am4bg.bsky.social) November 7, 2025 at 10:13 PM

4.

How about live TV coverage from the NYC airports, showing all the billionaires packing up their luggage on their private jets and flying out of town? — Mr.Eddie8976 (@mreddie8976.bsky.social) November 7, 2025 at 10:34 PM

5.

SPOILER ALERT: The super-rich don't leave when you tax them, because they can afford to stay where they are. They just tell you they'll leave to stop you raising their taxes. [image or embed] — Brexit Bin (@brexitbin.bsky.social) November 7, 2025 at 10:59 PM

6.

7.

The crazy thing is that they imagine anyone would care!! They don't pay taxes and they have terrible taste and are dumb! [image or embed] — Maria Bustillos (@mariabustillos.com) November 8, 2025 at 7:11 PM

8.

9.

Literally everyone in Fox News lives in New York. All of them. Hannity, O’Reilly, all of them. They all live here. And nobody will ever leave. They are all lying actors. They know the billionaires aren’t leaving. And Mamdani won’t change it. Fuck em. If they leave, fuck’em. Nobody cares. It’s NYC. — Mike Trout (@trouticus42.bsky.social) November 8, 2025 at 1:07 AM

10.

Here's the thing,… They live in NYC because they like living in NYC and telling people that they live in NYC. Nobody gives a shit if you live in the richest part of West Palm Beach. — tmoney2007.bsky.social (@tmoney2007.bsky.social) November 7, 2025 at 9:43 PM

11.

12.

These rich pricks don't pay their fair share of taxes so if they leave no material impact to the NYC tax revenue. That said, rent prices may actually fall with all the units coming online. Don't let the door hit on the ass. — Alex Marten (@amarten.bsky.social) November 7, 2025 at 11:41 PM

13.

14.

This millionaires leaving talking point is nearly old enough to drive, vote, smoke, and order a whisky neat. — Cortharis (@cortharis.bsky.social) November 7, 2025 at 11:40 PM

15.

Billionaires are parasites that suck all the resources from a country and leave us fighting each other over the dregs they leave behind. The sooner they leave, the better. Let them suck somewhere else.

#gurlbye — The real tired Martie (@therealtiredmartie.bsky.social) November 8, 2025 at 12:18 PM

16.

Millionaires turning down free rides? That’s a first.

In the UK, I've been offering our millionaires a free lift to the airport since 1964 and no one's ever taken me up on it! — Andy Smart (@andysmart1948.bsky.social) November 7, 2025 at 10:12 PM

READ MORE

Someone made a Zohran Mamdani poster generator, and Bluesky made the most of it – 22 funny favourites

Source The DailyShow Image Screengrab