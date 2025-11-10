Donald Trump threw the most lavish of parties at Mar-a-Lago and they didn’t just misread the room, they misread the entire country

Politics donald trump Mar-a-Lago

Donald Trump sure knows how to throw a party. It’s his timing that could use a little bit of work.

As Trump’s Administration tries to untangle itself from a brutal shutdown, the President ran away from his office to tear it up with his billionaire besties over the weekend. As so many Americans struggle to find simple supplies like food and gas, Trump pulled out all the stops in Mar-a-Lago.

There were synchronized swimmers!

Mar-a-Lago guests watching synchronized swimmers performing to “God Bless the USA” pic.twitter.com/8iPOhAN9lK — PatriotTakes (@patriottakes) November 9, 2025

There were $64k vacations being auctioned off!

Clips like this are political gold https://t.co/tYZySHoIci — George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 9, 2025

There were stone crabs!

Stone Crabs claws are basically the most expensive seafood in the world. This is a Mar-A-Lago party while millions of children starve in America because of Trump. At this point people should definitely look up at France at the time of the revolution. pic.twitter.com/3tRIyiVV7F — Mario (@PawlowskiMario) November 8, 2025

And there were a lot of people pissed off in the replies!

1.

This is some Hunger Games bullshit. I truly do not understand how all of middle America isn’t fuming mad right now? -Grocery prices going up.

-Healthcare premiums going up.

-SNAP paused.

-Government workers unpaid and lining up at food banks. And these assholes are having… https://t.co/ANbrn7m8yC — Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) November 9, 2025

2.

Remember when the Fox News went nuts because Nancy Pelosi ate ice cream when people were struggling during the pandemic? But radio silence from Fox News now. Just look at the level of Marie Antoinette shit this administration is doing while they deliberately starve children. — Jess (@Jess_Sassenach) November 9, 2025

3.

The peasants get nothing. pic.twitter.com/0zUuYhhi3l — S Jones (@Cchazz214) November 9, 2025

4.

Millions of Americans, including children and the elderly, are starving. Donald Trump is a psychopath. — DSP en exil (@yp_mtl) November 9, 2025

5.

Perhaps the Trump regime isn’t concerned with how this plays with voters, because they fully believe voters no longer have any say on whether they stay in power. — Patton the Dog (@PattontheDog1) November 9, 2025

6.

The rich are shameless. This crap going on in Trump's bordello is a big f*ck you to people standing in lines for food. — Charlotte Curtis (@Charlot06873799) November 8, 2025

7.

Perfect vacation package for a bunch of pedophiles. — Scary Larry ✊ (@aintscarylarry) November 8, 2025

8.

Nothing screams “for the working class” like auctioning a $64,000 Thailand getaway while Americans are skipping meals. — Frank C (@FrankC164) November 8, 2025

9.

While families skip meals and prices soar, Trump’s busy auctioning off a $64,000 beach getaway at Mar-a-Lago. This isn’t leadership, it’s a masterclass in ignoring reality and celebrating greed. — Chetter ⚖ Beacon for Democracy (@ChetterHub) November 9, 2025

10.

Ah, the Mar-a-Lago Marie Antoinette moment: Let them eat caviar while we bid on beachfront excess. Trump's "populism" in full, tone-deaf glory. — Dr. Cole (@1drcole) November 9, 2025

11.

That’s the tackiest room I’ve ever seen. I’m positive it smells terrible in there. — Childish Garbanzo (@Who_Hurt_You) November 8, 2025

12.

These greedy people make me sick. This money should have gone to the Food Bank. They’ll rot in hell. — EllenZ (@EllenZelda) November 8, 2025

13.

I HAVE A MESSAGE TO PRESIDENT TRUMP, FIRE IS CATCHING https://t.co/Te6zngDAgt pic.twitter.com/6gyifSydET — twentysix (@oomf26) November 9, 2025

14.

This is some weird shit and Tim Walz original framing of these people was spot on. https://t.co/yjtbnKf8eP — Neal Kwatra (@nealkwatra) November 9, 2025

15.

the way they’re not synced and they only hired 2 for this pool and size event is so comical https://t.co/WT5cw91z39 — (@gabriellem1995) November 9, 2025

