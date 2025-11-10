Politics donald trump Mar-a-Lago

Donald Trump threw the most lavish of parties at Mar-a-Lago and they didn’t just misread the room, they misread the entire country

Saul Hutson. Updated November 10th, 2025

Donald Trump sure knows how to throw a party. It’s his timing that could use a little bit of work.

As Trump’s Administration tries to untangle itself from a brutal shutdown, the President ran away from his office to tear it up with his billionaire besties over the weekend. As so many Americans struggle to find simple supplies like food and gas, Trump pulled out all the stops in Mar-a-Lago.

There were synchronized swimmers!

There were $64k vacations being auctioned off!

There were stone crabs!

And there were a lot of people pissed off in the replies!

